Truman senior Isaac Botello had three chances at a penalty kick Monday.

His last made up for an earlier miss and lifted the Patriots to a 1-0 shootout victory over St. Joseph Central on a snowy afternoon in St. Joseph.

The game was moved up to 4:30 p.m. because of the weather but the sleet started at game time and it turned into snow before the end of the first half.

Botello’s penalty kick secured a 4-2 win the shootout after the Patriots and Indians played a scoreless tie through regulation and two overtimes.

Truman had a chance to win the game in regulation with three minutes left in the second half when sophomore Omar Cano was fouled in the box. Botello took the penalty kick and made the goal, but the referee negated it when he ruled that a Truman player had stepped inside the box before the kick. Botello set up for a retry and hit the crossbar on the second attempt.

Junior goalkeeper Francisco Bonilla saved two penalty kick shots during the shootout, while Jose Calderon, Esteban Herrera and Cano converted their chances. Botello then ended it with his penalty kick, atoning for his earlier miss.

Truman improved to 6-14 overall and snapped a seven-game losing streak.

BLUE SPRINGS 3, RAYMORE-PECULIAR 1: Blue Springs gained some needed momentum to start the last week of the regular season.

Carlos Llamas scored two goals to lead the Wildcats to a Suburban Big Six home victory over Raymore-Peculiar Monday.

Llamas scored on a volley early in the second half to put the Wildcats ahead.

After Ray-Pec tied it, Caden Hoehns scored on a free kick for what proved to be the game-winning goal. Llamas added an insurance goal as the Wildcats avenged a 3-0 loss to the Panthers earlier this season and improved to 12-9-1 overall and 3-6 in the conference.

Blue Springs claimed a 2-0 win in the junior varsity contest.

OAK GROVE 4, ODESSA 0: Oak Grove overcame cold and rainy weather and rival Odessa Monday.

Jake Wood, Kaiden Riley, Nate Wood and Gael Perez each scored a goal as the Panthers improved to 13-8-1 overall and 5-4 in the Missouri River Valley Conference West.