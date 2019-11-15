AREA CALENDAR
FRIDAY, NOVEMBER 15
HIGH SCHOOL FOOTBALL
Class 5 District 7
7 p.m. — Championship: Raytown at Fort Osage
Class 4 District 7
7 p.m. — Championship: Harrisonville at Grain Valley
HIGH SCHOOL BOYS SWIMMING & DIVING
5 p.m. — Blue Springs, Blue Springs South, Lee’s Summit North at Class 2 Missouri State High School Championships swimming preliminaries, St. Peters Rec-Plex
SATURDAY, NOVEMBER 16
ECHL MINOR LEAGUE HOCKEY
7:05 p.m. — Rapid City Rush at Kansas City Mavericks, Silverstein Eye Centers Arena
HIGH SCHOOL BOYS SOCCER
Class 3 State Quarterfinals
1 p.m. — Platte County at Grain Valley
HIGH SCHOOL BOYS SWIMMING & DIVING
9 a.m. — Blue Springs, Blue Springs South, Lee’s Summit North at Class 2 Missouri State High School Championships diving, St. Peters Rec-Plex
3 p.m. — Blue Springs, Blue Springs South, Lee’s Summit North at Class 2 Missouri State High School Championships swimming finals, St. Peters Rec-Plex
SUNDAY, NOVEMBER 17
HIGH SCHOOL VOLLEYBALL
6:30 p.m. — Mo-Kan All-Star Match at Avila University (large school match; small class match at 5 p.m.)
WHAT’S ON TODAY
Today’s television/radio highlights
Friday’s Television
• Golf: European Tour Nedbank Golf Challenge, 5 a.m., 10 a.m., GOLF (Comcast 27)
• Track & field: World Para Championships, 8 a.m., OLY (208)
• Tennis: ATP World Tour Finals, 8 a.m., 4:30 p.m., TENNIS (277)
• Tennis: Nitto ATP Finals, 2 p.m., ESPN2 (29)
• Golf: PGA Mayakoba Golf Classic, noon, 5 p.m., GOLF (27)
• Tennis: USTA Pro Circuit: Champaign, Ill., 2 p.m., TENNIS (277)
• College soccer: Big Ten semifinal: Michigan vs. Penn State, 3 p.m., BTN (255)
• Motorsports: NHRA Pomona, 4:30 p.m., FS1 (43)
• Soccer: CONCACAF Nations League: Canada at United States, 6 p.m., ESPN2 (29)
• NHL: St. Louis at Columbus, 6 p.m., FSKC (48)
• College basketball: Elon at Michigan, 6 p.m., BTN (255)
• College basketball: West Virginia at Pittsburgh, 6 p.m., ESPNU (269)
• College football: Louisiana Tech at Marshall, 6 p.m., CBSSN (274)
• College basketball: Cal State Northridge at Auburn, 6 p.m., SEC (284)
• College basketball: Missouri State at Xavier, 6 p.m., FSKC-Plus (925)
• College basketball: Alabama at Rhode Island, 6:30 p.m., NBCSN (46)
• NBA: Utah at Memphis, 7 p.m., ESPN (13)
• Motorsports: NASCAR Gander Outdoors Truck Series: Homestead, 7 p.m., FS1 (43)
• High school football: Raymore-Peculiar at Liberty North, 7 p.m., Spectrum Sports KC (44)
• Soccer: CONCACAF Nations League: Mexico at Panama, 8 p.m., KUKC-UNI (17)
• College basketball: South Dakota State at Nebraska, 8 p.m., BTN (255)
• College basketball: BYU at Houston, 8 p.m., ESPNU (269)
• College basketball: Gonzaga at Texas A&M, 8 p.m., SEC (284)
• College football: Fresno State at San Diego State, 8:30 p.m., ESPN2 (29)
• Speed skating: ISU World Cup: Belarus, 9 p.m., OLY (208)
• NBA: Boston at Golden State, 9:30 p.m., ESPN (13)
• Boxing: Erik Vega Ortiz vs. Alberto Palmetta, 9:30 p.m., SHOW (218)
Friday’s Radio
• High school football: Raymore-Peculiar at Liberty North, 7 p.m., KCWJ (1030 AM)
• College basketball: Monmouth at Kansas, 7 p.m., WHB (810 AM)