O’FALLON — Harrison Keller was walking off the field minutes after the Class 5 District 4 championship game Friday night when from behind he heard a familiar voice.

“Have you gotten your picture with this yet?” Battle head coach Atiyyah Ellison asked, holding up the runner-up plaque.

In the aftermath of a frustrating loss that ended the Spartans’ season, the senior quarterback had not. Ellison handed him the hardware, whipped out his cellphone and captured the moment.

But it wasn’t the one either of them wished for entering the night.

Undefeated Fort Zumwalt North capitalized on nearly every opportunity it was granted en route to a 63-20 thrashing.

The host Panthers posted a pair of touchdowns before the game was two minutes old and made the most of favorable field position time and time again to mount a 50-point halftime lead.

“Coming in we were expecting a good game,” Keller said. “But they came out and just outplayed in every single aspect of the game tonight. It didn’t end how we wanted it to, but you’ve got to give it to them. They played better than us.”

Zumwalt North blazed 67 yards on just three plays on its opening drive, which Izaiah Hartrup capped with a 17-yard touchdown run, the first of three scores on the night for the Southern Illinois commit.

Following a Battle three-and-out, punter Clay Thomas Atherton was unable to get the punt away on fourth down. He was taken down at the Spartans 11-yard line, and Chris Futrell punched in the Panthers’ second touchdown on the next play to quickly make it 14-0.

“This time of year in the playoffs, you can’t have an off night,” Ellison said. “You can’t start late. You can’t put the ball on the field. They maximized. That’s what good teams do.”

That sequence was the first of four occasions in the first half that Zumwalt North started a drive 30 or fewer yards from the goal line. Each time, the Panthers reached the end zone.

After Zumwalt North’s last drive of the first quarter started at the Battle 30, Hartrup fumbled near the goal line early in the second, but quarterback Cairo Payne recovered the ball and salvaged the play for a 3-yard touchdown to grow the lead to 21-0.

Battle went three-and-out again, with Keller sacked on third down, and Payne, who accounted for four touchdowns overall, rushed 43 yards on a third-and-12 to put the Panthers up four scores.

Trevonne Hicks, trying to spark Battle on its ensuing kickoff return, wound up fumbling the ball. Again the Panthers took advantage. Payne tossed a pass down the left sideline to Hartrup, who made an impressive one-handed, 24-yard catch. Hartrup then ran the ball 27 yards to the house on the next play. All of a sudden it was 35-0.

“That was impressive,” Zumwalt North coach Joe Bacon said of Hartrup’s big plays. “We’ve got some athletes this year. And he’s not the only guy on our team right now who can do stuff like that. It’s fun having that many weapons at your disposal on both sides of the ball.”

Darren Jordan broke free for a 39-yard run on Battle’s next drive, and Keller rushed for a 4-yard score to get the Spartans on the board.

But the breakthrough was short-lived.

Hartrup ran 47 yards on third-and-inches for a Zumwalt North touchdown, and after a Keller fumble was recovered by the Panthers’ Collin Pierce, Futrell punched in a touchdown from 19 yards out.

Zumwalt North went up 56-6 with an 11-yard Futrell rush three plays after an apparent fake punt attempt by Atherton deep in Battle territory resulted in him on his back for a turnover on downs in the final minute of the first half.

“It’s always frustrating not being able to put the ball in,” Keller said. “But when I fumbled, and we had a couple punts that didn’t go how they should, they were getting the ball on the wrong side of the 50. We were putting them in the position to put up points and we were shooting ourselves in the foot.”

With running clock throughout the second half, Payne turned in a 37-yard touchdown run in the third to built Zumwalt North’s lead to 63-6, the largest it got all night.

Keller fought his way for a 12-yard touchdown run late in the third to make it 63-12 entering the final period.

Gerry Marteen Jr. ran nine yards for the final touchdown of Battle’s season with just over four minutes remaining. Khaleel Dampier passed to Tavian Miller for the conversion to establish the final margin.

Ellison said he was proud of his Spartans through the finish.

“I can’t even say we weren’t ready to play because we were,” Ellison said. “Sometimes you do your best and it doesn’t work out.”

It didn’t help that Zumwalt North had some extra motivation. Battle ended the Panthers’ season in the state quarterfinals a year ago, making this matchup one of revenge for the home team.

Bacon called Battle “a great rival for us.” The all-time series is now tied 3-3, with every game coming in the playoffs.

“Anytime we were dragging in the offseason, whether it was weight room or sprints or whatever, if somebody would bring up Battle, that would always help get everybody snapped back to attention,” Bacon said.

“It’s almost like we’re not having a real postseason if we don’t play Battle at some point.”

That point came Friday, and the Panthers (11-0) did not let history repeat.

For the first time in program history, Battle (7-4) was unable to finish the season with a district championship. Its streak ends at five.

But even while posing with the second-place trophy, Keller stopped short of calling the season a disappointment. He was already able to focus on some positives ahead of a bus ride back to Columbia.

“There is no other team I would rather play this season with,” the senior said. “Just knowing I got to spend the season with these guys means the most to me. It didn’t end how we wanted it to, but I wouldn’t change anything that we ever did.”

