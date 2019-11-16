Dom Meyers entered the playing field before the start of the third period, with his Fort Osage High School team trailing visiting Raytown 34-6 in the Class 5 District 7 championship game.

He was 10 yards ahead of his teammates, and the senior running back sprinted to midfield, where he knelt at the 50-yard line and saluted the sacred ground that he had called home the past four years.

“I wanted to say goodbye the right way,” Myers said, tears streaming down his face following a 48-6 loss to the explosive 9-2 Blue Jays. “This is a sad time, but I had to say goodbye to this field, because it has been such an important part of my life.

“Thanks to my teammates and coaches, I grew up and became a man on this field, and in our weight room and locker room. I think back to when I was a little freshman and didn’t know much about anything, or when I tore my ACL last year against Chrisman (in district play) right over there (pointing at the 15-yard line) – and all the good times and the bad times, like tonight.

“I owe so much to Fort Osage, our coaches, my teammates. I don’t want to walk off this field, and I know tonight is the last night I will ever walk off as a Fort Osage football player.”

As Myers took a knee in the north end zone, head coach Brock Bult and his 8-year-old son Brody, who couldn’t hold back the tears, walked out of the locker room to escort the star running back to a large group of parents and fans who were waiting outside of the team’s multipurpose room.

“I have seen this young man grow up right before my eyes,” Bult said, casting a glance at Myers. “He’s been through some struggles, had the ACL injury last year, worked so hard to come back better than ever and was a great leader for us this year.

“He’s a special player – anyone will tell you that. But he is a great young man who loves football. We’ll see him play at the next level.”

Bult then took his son’s hand and walked into the locker room, while the winning Blue Jays were taking photos and celebrating near their bench on the far side of the field.

Raytown coach Logan Minnick held up the district championship plaque and said, “Everyone at Raytown High School has been waiting 30 years for one of these, and you were the guys who delivered it!”

The Blue Jays’ last district title came in 1989.

Fort Osage actually took an early 6-0 lead when Myers scored on a 3-yard run after a long kickoff return by Zeppelin Velder. The extra point was missed and that was the beginning of a long night for the 6-5 Indians.

Raytown scored on its next three possessions – a 53-yard pass from Joe Campbell to D’Vontae Key, a 1-yard touchdown run by Key and a 40-yard pass from Campbell to Key.

Add a 90-yard touchdown pass to Jaheim Burks and an 80-yard touchdown run by Manning – out of the Wildcat formation – and the rout was on.

“They beat us anyway you can beat a team,” Bult admitted. “They were more aggressive on defense, they were so effective on offense and they were a better coached team tonight. The best team won tonight.”

Campbell and his teammates didn’t want to leave Fort Osage either, as they celebrated long after most of the Indians were inside their locker room.

“We were geared up for tonight,” said Campbell, who completed 9 of 10 passes for 277 yards and three touchdowns, and added seven tackles, including four behind the line of scrimmage, from his linebacker position to help the Blue Jays avenge a 32-28 loss to the Indians in the regular season. “When we scored on our first drive, it was like, ‘Game on, let’s go out and take care of business,’ and we did.”

Manning finished with nine carries for 132 yards, he completed one pass for 7 yards and added two receptions for 58 yards.

In his final game for Fort Osage, Myers carried the ball 24 times for 53 yards and one score. Fort Osage quarterback Sam Carlson was 9 of 18 for 89 yards.