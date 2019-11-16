Northwest Missouri State University senior tight end Marqus Andrews was named to the 2019 First-Team Academic All-District Football Team as selected by CoSIDA.

Andrews, a Blue Springs High School graduate, was joined on the squad by teammate Ryan Spelhaug, an offensive lineman.

The 2019 Academic All-District Football Team recognizes the nation's top student-athletes for their combined performances on the field and in the classroom.

Andrews has played in nine games and ranks second on the Bearcats in touchdown receptions with six. He has caught 19 passes for 303 yards and has carried the ball five times for 44 yards. Andrews has a 3.48 cumulative grade point average while majoring in chemistry with an emphasis in biochemistry.

Andrews and Spelhaug were each named First-Team Academic All-Americans in 2018.