How long had it been since Grain Valley last won a football district championship? Eagles senior Seth Dankenbring offered a little perspective.

“We were kindergarteners,” Dankenbring said. “This is something we’ve been dreaming of for a long time.”

This dream came true Friday night when Grain Valley beat Harrisonvile 32-21 in the Class 4 District 7 final at Grain Valley. The Eagles have their first district title since 2007, and they have their first-ever postseason win over their old Missouri River Valley Conference rival.

Grain Valley (9-3) secured the title by dominating both sides of the ball, especially in the second half. The Eagles defense stuffed Harrisonville’s vaunted running attack, holding running back Jace Reynolds to 81 yards on 22 carries, well below his 183 yards-per-game average.

Grain Valley, meanwhile, rolled up 204 rushing yards which fueled long possessions in the second half. Jamore Goulden gained 106 yards on 15 carries, and Dankenbring bulled his way to 60 yards and a touchdown.

“We knew we had to take over in the second half,” Grain Valley coach David Allie said. “Our defense did a great job of shutting down their run and we could run the ball. We were able to sustain some drives with that.”

Grain Valley led 14-7 at the half, but Harrisonville regained the lead with what would be its only sustained drive of the second half. It ended with a 5-yard touchdown run by Joshua Pesek and a two-point conversion for a 15-14 lead.

But Grain Valley answered quickly with a six-play drive with four smashmouth runs up the middle. Dankenbring powered in from 2 yards out, and quarterback Parker Bosserman connected with Gavin Olyler for a two-point conversion that put Grain Valley up for good at 22-15.

“We talked about adversity all week long,” Dankenbring said. “We knew if they punched us in the mouth we had to punch them right back and keep going. We couldn’t let off the breaks.”

Harrisonville kept it close until Grain Valley chewed most of the fourth quarter with a 13-play, 66-yard drive. Bosserman, who threw for 166 yards, capped with a 10-yard toss to Hunter Newsom for his second TD pass of the game.

Jack Knust added 22-yard field goal set up by a Dankenbring interception for a 32-15 lead before Harrisonville scored in the closing seconds.

“You’ve got to run the football in the middle of November and we did that,” Allie said. “I thought it was a total team effort.”

Harrisonville struck first, taking a 7-0 lead in the first quarter with a 23-yard TD pass from River Riley to Colby Knowles. Grain Valley tied with a 4-yard TD pass from Bosserman to Carter Day midway through the second quarter.

Grain Valley appeared ready to go up 10-7 when Knust lined up a 33-yard field goal attempt in the closing seconds of the half. But a bad snap forced holder Gavin Oyler to scramble and throw the ball to the end zone. Riley Bown snagged it as time expired.

“The snap was a little low and that’s something we practice all the time,” said Oyler, who had six catches for 83 yards at wide receiver. “We try to go through every situation possible so we know how to react to it naturally in a game.”

Now Grain Valley will prepare for a sectional battle with Platte County, which beat Lincoln College Prep 23-8 for the Class 4 District 8 title. That game will take place next Friday at Platte County.