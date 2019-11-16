I received permission to hunt in a Wyoming pasture for pronghorn antelope in the mid 1980s. The landowner added that if I didn’t shoot an antelope there, I could hunt in her second pasture. That, too, was 30,000 acres.

She requested that we shoot any rattlesnakes, jackrabbits or porcupines we happened across. We nodded politely and walked away, knowing that varmints were not our target of choice. We were after goats. Shooting at varmints would return us to the heartland with expensive tags never filled.

Antelope hunting is a challenge. Their keen protruding eyes are large and positioned on both sides of their head, providing a 320-degree field of vision equal to a sharp-eyed man with eight-power binoculars. Long, black eyelashes actually act as sun-visors. They are one of the fastest land animals with top speeds of about 70 mph.

The first afternoon Gary Siegwald, a longtime friend, and I stopped in a likely looking spot and used our binoculars to glass the area – a prime example of looking for that needle in a haystack because the prairie was brown, just like the antelope.

We were about to move when I noticed movement at least 1,000 yards away. Closer scrutiny revealed a herd following two bucks with black horns that rose well above their ears – a good sign of trophy status. The group ran a short distance and stopped in a draw. I could barely see one of the big boys looking over the edge in our direction.

We waited until the nervous buck settled in with the others before quickly crawling closer for a better shot. The prairie is not entirely flat and slight rises and hills make crawling for position difficult, occasionally finding sharp rocks and cactus. We were told before the hunt that antelope were impatient and they would not spend much time in one place.

I stopped to view the area about halfway and caught sight of what resembled a black prong that turned out to be an entirely different buck. We crawled another 50 yards and decided to make our shot at about 300 yards with our 7mm Remington magnums and Bushnell 3x9 variable scopes.

I rose up on my elbows, propped my rifle on a makeshift rest and sighted in on one of the big bucks when “bang-winggggg, bang-wingggggg, bang--winggggg.” I glanced over my shoulder to see three numbskulls wearing cowboy hats and standing in the back of a pickup shooting at the herd from at least 800 yards.

The “bang-wingggg” sound was a heavy piece of lead just missing our bodies laid flat as possible on the ground. Standing up would have been deadly while the trigger-happy idiots were shooting, so we hugged the ground. Thankfully the herd finally moved on and so did the cowboys. That evening we decided to hunt far from roads.

The following day we drove into the first pasture and away from any roads. We started stalking a herd that looked promising. The plan was to crawl down a low rocky bluff to get in position. I started the crawl and heard a noise out in the field. I turned to see two big bucks sprinting about 150 yards away – no idea where they came from.

I swung my 7mm Remington magnum up and glassed the lead buck. His black polished horns shined in the sunlight. I slipped off the rifle’s safety, slid the scope’s crosshairs just inches in front of the buck’s chest, and squeezed the trigger.

I quickly jammed the bolt to reload but it was not necessary. The 170-grain bullet split the buck’s heart. He flipped twice and slid before stopping in his native prairie grass. His tanned fur was highlighted with white and black markings and rump was covered with a white patch. His horns measured 17 inches – a beautiful animal we hung in the ranch horse barn.

The following morning, we got quite a shock. Our cabin was several miles away from the prairie and in the hills. A big October snow had dropped – a definite reminder that we were in Wyoming. A brisk wind sculpted a good drift against our cabin door, but we managed to pry it open and set out to find a buck for Siegwald.

The plains had little or no snow, though. We found several herds, but they were rapidly moving away. Siegwald started feeling out of luck by mid-morning after several crawls without success. We decided to visit the second pasture.

I drove my pickup down a lane that opened up into a pristine prairie. I noted movement to the left and saw a good buck moving slowly along, ignoring us. Siegwald slipped out of the pickup and crawled along an old fence line. The buck stayed, occasionally glancing in our direction. He positioned within 100 yards, took aim and dropped the antelope with one clean shot. His buck had 15-inch horns.

I chided Siegwald about his room service buck as he walked back with a big grin. I did a double take. The excited hunter had not secured the 7mm magnum before touching off his heavy caliber round. The scope laid open a gash over his shooting eye and the blood was flowing. I field dressed his buck while he sat back with a cloth over his open wound. Later that evening a doctor in Casper, Wyoming, 90 miles from our camp, closed the deep wound with several stitches.

We viewed many types of wildlife on the plains and hills. Elk, mule deer, beaver, numerous jackrabbits, various types of birds and yes, even a couple of porcupines. I am happy to say that we did not encounter any diamondback rattlesnakes.

ABOUT ANTELOPE: Before white men crossed the prairies, antelope and buffalo both numbered in the millions. Estimates show that 35 million antelope roamed North America when Lewis and Clark made their historic journey. Market hunters brought this number down to 13,000 in total population across America less than 100 years ago. State agencies put a ban on antelope hunting for many years until the good numbers returned. Today antelope hunting is a popular sport in the Plains states.

– Kenneth Kieser, a veteran outdoors writer and member of the Waterfowlers Hall of Fame and National Fresh Water Fishing Hall of Fame, writes a weekly outdoors column for The Examiner. Reach him at kieserkenneth@gmail.com.