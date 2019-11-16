The college football season is coming down to the nitty gritty. The LSU win over Alabama and the Penn State loss to Minnesota makes for an interesting next three weeks.

It is obvious that LSU and Alabama should both be considered as two of the top four teams in the country, but when that determination is made off the field by administrators, anything can happen.

There will be a least two teams in the final playoff picture with one loss. If the determination is based on difficulty of schedule, LSU is the top team in the country at this point. The Tigers have beaten Alabama and Texas on the road. They beat Florida and Auburn at home. They have beaten the best and if they should stub their toe and lose a game in the regular season or the SEC championship game, they should be in the playoff system.

Alabama is a whole different story. The Crimson Tide are likely to win out if they beat Auburn in their big rivalry game, but they will likely not be in the SEC championship game. Alabama has not had to play a tough schedule, so if the committee uses strength of schedule as one of the top two criteria, the Tide will be on shaky ground.

Personally, it would not be disappointing if Alabama is out of the running for a playoff spot. However, it would be difficult to rule them out as one of the top four teams in the country.

Ohio State has been destroying everyone and has to be the favorite to win the Big Ten championship. The Buckeyes are a lock to move on in the playoff picture.

Now the selection committee will be tested to select the other three teams. Clemson is undefeated and the defending national champion. If they win out, they should be a certainty.

The committee put Penn State ahead of Clemson because of the Nittany Lions’ strength of schedule and the Tigers’ close wins against average teams. That is crazy. It looks like Clemson will end the regular season undefeated and will be the odds-on favorite to win the ACC championship.

Fair in setting up the college playoffs at this point would be to rank LSU No. 1 in the country because of the difficulty of their schedule and the teams they have beaten. Ohio State has to be No. 2. They have looked sharp all season and have destroyed most of their opponents. Clemson would have to fall in as No. 3. They are undefeated in a soft schedule, but so far Dabo’s team has earned its way into the playoff system. They should be able to play anyone in playoffs tough.

That leaves the No. 4 seed wide open. Minnesota is undefeated in the Big Ten but would have to beat Ohio State to have a chance at the national championship. There are a ton of one-loss teams in the running. If Georgia wins the rest of their regular season games and beats LSU in the SEC championship, they should get a crack at the title. Penn State has only lost one game, so if they win out they have a chance.

Oklahoma has lost one and if they go on and win the rest of their games, they could be in a position to make a run for the fourth spot. Baylor is still undefeated, and they cannot lose, including this week against Oklahoma, if they want a shot at a playoff spot. Oregon and Utah of the Pac-10 have a chance at the final spot as well.

Like it or not, the best four teams in the country right now by a football eye test are LSU, Ohio State, Clemson and – it is hard for me to say this – but, yes, Alabama. It looks to be an exciting ending and a very tough situation for the selection committee. I, like the coaches, would love to see and expanded playoff system so teams can earn the championship on the field.

• The quote of the week comes from Hall of Fame NFL coach Chuck Noll: “Some place along your life, you are going to have to function in a pressure situation, and if you can learn to do it in a game where the results are not life and death, you can come to a situation where it is life and death and be better able to cope.”

