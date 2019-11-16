AREA CALENDAR

SATURDAY, NOVEMBER 16

ECHL MINOR LEAGUE HOCKEY

7:05 p.m. — Rapid City Rush at Kansas City Mavericks, Silverstein Eye Centers Arena

HIGH SCHOOL BOYS SOCCER

Class 3 State Quarterfinals

1 p.m. — Platte County at Grain Valley

HIGH SCHOOL BOYS SWIMMING & DIVING

9 a.m. — Blue Springs, Blue Springs South, Lee’s Summit North at Class 2 Missouri State High School Championships diving, St. Peters Rec-Plex

3 p.m. — Blue Springs, Blue Springs South, Lee’s Summit North at Class 2 Missouri State High School Championships swimming finals, St. Peters Rec-Plex

SUNDAY, NOVEMBER 17

HIGH SCHOOL VOLLEYBALL

6:30 p.m. — Mo-Kan All-Star Match at Avila University (large school match; small class match at 5 p.m.)

TUESDAY, NOVEMBER 19

ECHL MINOR LEAGUE HOCKEY

7:05 p.m. — Allen Americans at Kansas City Mavericks, Silverstein Eye Centers Arena

WHAT’S ON TODAY

Today’s television/radio highlights

Saturday’s Television

• Golf: European Tour Nedbank Golf Challenge, 5 a.m., GOLF (Comcast 27)

• Cycling: UCI Cyclo Cross World Cup: Czech Republic, 7:30 a.m., OLY (208)

• Tennis: ATP World Tour Finals, 8 a.m., 2 p.m., TENNIS (277)

• Tennis: Nitto ATP Finals semifinals, 8 a.m., ESPN News (102)

• College football: Florida at Missouri, 11 a.m., KCTV 5 (3)

• College football: Michigan State at Michigan, 11 a.m., WDAF 4 (6)

• College football: Evangel at Baker, 11 a.m., KSMO 62 (10)

• College football: Indiana at Penn State, 11 a.m., KMBC 9 (12)

• College football: Alabama at Mississippi State, 11 a.m., ESPN (13), SEC (284)

• College football: TCU at Texas Tech, 11 a.m., ESPN2 (29)

• College football: Kansas at Oklahoma State, 11 a.m., FS1 (43)

• College football: Wisconsin at Nebraska, 11 a.m., BTN (255)

• College football: Tulane at Temple, 11 a.m., ESPNU (269)

• College football: VMI at Army, 11 a.m., CBSSN (274)

• College football: Alabama State at Florida State, 11 a.m., FSKC-Plus (925)

• College football: Wabash at DePauw, noon, FSKC (48)

• Golf: PGA Mayakoba Golf Classic, 1 p.m., 5 p.m., GOLF (27)

• Curling: European Championships: Sweden vs. Switzerland, 1 p.m., OLY (208)

• College football: CIAA final: Fayetteville State vs. Bowie State, 2 p.m., Aspire (171)

• College football: Idaho State at BYU, 2 p.m., BYU TV (284)

• College football: Georgia at Auburn, 2:30 p.m., KCTV 5 (3)

• College football: Wake Forest at Clemson, 2:30 p.m., KMBC 9 (12)

• College football: West Virginia at Kansas State, 2:30 p.m., ESPN (13)

• College football: Memphis at Houston, 2:30 p.m., ESPN2 (29)

• College football: Texas at Iowa State, 2:30 p.m., FS1 (43)

• Motorsports: NASCAR Xfinity Series: Homestead, 2:30 p.m., NBCSN (46)

• College football: Virgina Tech at Georgia Tech, 2:30 p.m., FSKC (48)

• College football: Ohio State at Rutgers, 2:30 p.m., BTN (255)

• College football: Central Michigan at Ball State, 2:30 p.m., CBSSN (274)

• College football: Kentucky at Vanderbilt, 2:30 p.m., SEC (284)

• College football: Wyoming at Utah State, 2:30 p.m., ESPNU (269)

• Wrestling: UWW Women’s World Cup: U.S. vs. Russia, 4:30 p.m., OLY (208)

• NBA: Brooklyn at Chicago, 5 p.m., NBA (273)

• College football: LSU at Mississippi, 6 p.m., ESPN (13)

• College football: Air Force at Colorado State, 6 p.m., ESPN2 (29)

• College football: Cincinnati at South Florida, 6 p.m., CBSSN (274)

• NHL: Toronto at Pittsburgh, 6 p.m., NHL (276)

• College football: Oklahoma at Baylor, 6:30 p.m., KMBC 9 (12)

• College football: Arizona State at Oregon State, 6:30 p.m., FS1 (43)

• College football: Appalachian State at Georgia State, 6:30 p.m., ESPNU (269)

• College football: South Carolina at Texas A&M, 6:30 p.m., SEC (284)

• College football: UCLA at Utah, 7 p.m., WDAF 4 (6)

• NHL: Anaheim at St. Louis, 7 p.m., FSKC (48)

• College basketball: Troy at Indiana, 7 p.m., BTN (255)

• Speed skating: ISU World Cup: Belarus, 9 p.m., OLY (208)

• College football: New Mexico at Boise State, 9:15 p.m., ESPN2 (29)

• College football: Arizona at Oregon, 9:30 p.m., ESPN (13)

• College football: Bethune-Cookman at North Carolina A&T, 9:30 p.m., ESPNU (269)

• College football: USC at California, 10 p.m., FS1 (43)

• College basketball: USC at Nevada, 7 p.m., CBSSN (274)

Saturday’s Radio

• College football: Florida at Missouri, 11 a.m., KMBZ (98.1 FM)

• College football: Kansas at Oklahoma State, 11 a.m., WHB (810 AM)

• College football: Missouri Southern at Pittsburg State, 1 p.m., ESPN KC (94.5 FM, 1510 AM)

• College football: Northwest Missouri at Central Missouri, 1:30 p.m., KCWJ (1030 AM)

• College football: West Virginia at Kansas State, 2:30 p.m., KCSP (610 AM)

• College football: Oklahoma at Baylor, 6:30 p.m., WHB (810 AM)

• NHL: Anaheim at St. Louis, 7 p.m., KCWJ (1030 AM)

Sunday’s Television

• Golf: European Tour Nedbank Golf Challenge, 5 a.m., 9 a.m., GOLF (27)

• Soccer: UEFA European Qualifier: Portugal at Luxembourg, 7:50 a.m., ESPN News (102)

• Rugby: European Champions Cup: Saracens at Racing 92, 9 a.m., NBCSN (46)

• Figure skating: ISU Grand Prix: Moscow, 11 a.m., KSHB 41 (8)

• College wrestling: Virginia Tech at Ohio State, 11 a.m., BTN (255)

• College soccer: ACC championship, 11 a.m., ESPNU (269)

• Motorsports: Formula 1 Brazilian Grand Prix, 11:05 a.m., ESPN2 (29)

• Tennis: USTA Pro Circuit: Champaign singles final, 11:30 a.m., TENNIS (277)

• NFL: Houston at Baltimore, noon, KCTV 5 (3)

• NFL: Dallas at Detroit, noon, WDAF 4 (6)

• Tennis: Nitto ATP Finals championship, noon, ESPN (13)

• College basketball: Marquette at Wisconsin, noon, FS1 (43)

• CFL: East Final: Edmonton at Hamilton, noon, ESPN News (102)

• College volleyball: Alabama at Arkansas, noon, SEC (284)

• Golf: PGA Mayakoba Golf Classic, 1 p.m., 5 p.m., GOLF (27)

• College soccer: Big Ten championship, 1 p.m., BTN (255)

• Motorsports: NASCAR Monster Cup Series Championship, 2 p.m., KSHB 41 (8)

• College volleyball: Kentucky at Florida, 2 p.m., SEC (284)

• Hockey: WHL: Moose Jaw at Saskatoon, 2 p.m., NHL (276)

• Motorsports: NHRA Pomona, 3 p.m., FS1 (43)

• Women’s college basketball: Arizona State at Minnesota, 3 p.m., BTN (255)

• College basketball: Seton Hall at Saint Louis, 3 p.m., ESPNU (269)

• NFL: New England at Philadelphia, 3:25 p.m., KCTV 5 (3)

• CFL: East Final: Winnipeg at Saskatchewan, 3:30 p.m., ESPN2 (29)

• Soccer: FIFA U-17 World Cup final, 4 p.m., Telemundo (14)

• College basketball: Wake Forest at Charlotte, 5 p.m., ESPNU (269)

• NHL: Calgary at Vegas, 6 p.m., NHL (276)

• College basketball: Georgia State at Georgetown, 6:30 p.m., FS1 (43)

• NFL: Chicago at Los Angeles Rams, 7:20 p.m., KSHB 41 (8)

Sunday's Radio

• NFL: Houston at Baltimore, noon, WHB (810 AM)

• Women's college basketball: Massachusetts-Lowell at Kansas, 1 p.m., ESPN KC (94.5 FM, 1510 AM)

• NFL: New England at Philadelphia, 3 p.m., WHB (810 AM)

• NFL: Cincinnati at Oakland, 3 p.m., ESPN KC (94.5 FM, 1510 AM)

• NFL: Chicago at Los Angeles Rams, 7:20 p.m., WHB (810 AM)

Monday’s Television

• Wrestling: UWW Women’s World Cup, noon, NBCSN (46)

• College basketball: Charleston Southern at Michigan State, 5:30 p.m., BTN (255)

• College basketball: Utah Valley State at Kentucky, 6 p.m., ESPN2 (29)

• College basketball: Hawaii at Illinois, 6 p.m., ESPNU (269)

• College basketball: William & Mary at Oklahoma, 6 p.m., FSKC-Plus (925)

• NFL: Chiefs vs. Los Angeles Chargers (at Mexico City), 7 p.m., KMBC 9 (12), ESPN (13)

• NBA: Portland at Houston, 7 p.m., NBA (273)

• Hockey: Hockey Hall of Fame induction, 7 p.m., NHL (276)

• College basketball: Colgate at Auburn, 7 p.m., SEC (284)

• College basketball: Stetson at Ohio State, 7:30 p.m., BTN (255)

• College basketball: Air Force at TCU, 8 p.m., FSKC-Plus (925)

• NBA: Oklahoma City at Los Angeles Clippers, 9:30 p.m., FSKC (48)

Monday’s Radio

• NFL: Chiefs vs. Los Angeles Chargers (at Mexico City), 7 p.m., KCFX (101.1 FM)