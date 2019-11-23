A small percentage of stocked trout survive a year, but some do. I remember a fine trout caught in a private lake by Kansas City on a cloudy fall day in the mid 1960s. That trout that had survived from a spring stocking and hit a diving wooden lure generally associated with bass fishing. The 5-pound rainbow trout had survived heavy spring fishing pressure and a hot summer.

Trout were once mainly stocked in the spring. That has changed to fall stockings in many places. The idea is to give anglers a chance to catch trout throughout winter if the lake doesn’t freeze over.

We occasionally hear of trout harvested that are larger than fish from recent stockings. These “survivors” stay alive for a number of reasons. Midwestern lakes have a generous supply of forage as evidenced by our bass, bluegill, crappie and catfish sizes in Missouri and Kansas. But hot weather is usually the kiss of death for most stocked trout.

“Trout survive hot weather in a lake by finding survival zones,” said Jake Allman, fishery biologist manager for the Missouri Department of Conservation. “Clarity of water is a key so sunlight can penetrate in deeper water. Trout may take refuge in a thermocline zone – possible in bigger lakes, but in smaller water there is no trout survival through summer.”

Thermocline is a boundary between cooler, deeper water and warmer surface water. Sunlight penetrating deeper water helps create more oxygen, a key to fish survival. There is a great deal more to this complex condition, but space will not allow more description. However, this thermocline refuge may be great one year and poor the next, eliminating survival zones.

The best fish-finding graphs show thermocline regions. Most trout are caught just above the thermocline line, a trout summer comfort zone. But most trout not caught in spring’s cool waters die. I would guess between 1-5 percent survive.

“Stocked trout should be caught and kept,” Allman said. “The chances of these delicate fish surviving a year or longer are never good. But it does happen.”

This year I watched groups of fishermen around their lake catch the majority of their year’s trout stocking on Powerbait, a commercial concoction that smells similar to trout hatchery food. But some trout were caught just before the winter freeze in deeper water around areas where food washed into the backs of coves or off points. Stocked trout fight well and are very tasty, so don’t hesitate to catch a couple.

BAIT: Nightcrawlers, Power Baits and paste baits like YUM’s TroutKrilla are effective. But live worms seem to be the big seller for trout fishing. One shop by a lake stocked with trout reported selling 150 dozen nightcrawlers in a week’s time and that is not surprising. Trout love worms.

Flooding tends to dig up worms and other natural food in the water and trout really gorge. When fishing with nightcrawlers, use a hypodermic needle to inject air into the worm after placing it on the hook. This will float the worm up off the bottom where it’s easier for the trout to see. We actually prefer red wigglers or smaller worms on tiny hooks.

Lures for stocked trout include small jigs like Roadrunners, Mepps or Roostertail spinners, Al’s Gold Fish or Little Cleo spoons, Rapala minnow-shaped jerkbaits or twitch baits such as the Rebel Tracdown Minnow or XCalibur Xt3 Twitch Baits and anything that imitates a small bait fish.

Micro jigs, 1/80- to 1/100-ounce versions are often used by both fly and spinning tackle anglers. The jigs tend to be more productive under a small bobber, the type commonly used by fly fishermen. Try tipping these jigs with euro larvae or some kind of commercial trout bait.

When trout stop biting, change your tactic. You may start with 1/80-ounce gray marabou jigs or gray with some red splashed in. Don’t be shy, too, to try olive or brown colors in 1/32-ounce sizes. Change jig sizes, retrieve speeds and colors until the trout started hitting again.

HACKLE: I have always been surprised that more anglers don’t fly fish for stocked rainbow trout. We use a No. 5 weight fly rod with No. 16 moss-green and copper-beaded Zebra Midge or a size 18 Poison Tung off a tapered 6X tippet topped by a palsa float several inches up the line. Trout feed on the surface, but there is nothing wrong with hanging a wet fly a few inches below the surface.

Trout have exceptionally good eyesight. That is why many veteran fly-fishing purists use tiny flies, some tiny enough to place four on your thumbnail. Most use extremely light lines for the smaller jigs and catch a lot of trout. Most anglers use 2- to 4-pound test, or lightweight leaders down to a half-pound. This is a great way to fish for those with years of experience and a lot of light-line savvy.

Check your state regulations before trout fishing. You likely will be required to have a state trout stamp with your fishing license.

Few fish are more fun to catch, so give it a try and take your kids. They love to catch trout, too.

