La Plata girls basketball coach Nathan Simler has felt rushed all fall, wishing he had more time to work with his team as he begins his first season with the Bulldogs.

He’s changing systems up from what the previous coach, Steve Lightle, ran for many years, mainly pumping up the pace of play. The Bulldogs got a decent taste of that speed over the summer, so Simler has used the start of preseason practices further honing where players should be on the floor and where the ball should be going.

Simler has base packages installed right now and plans to add to those as the season progresses. And he hopes the players get more adjusted at the same time. So while he still works to get the offense put together, he wants to try and get the defense ironed out to take some pressure off the offense.

“I think defense is the most important thing,” said Simler, who coached the past few years at Milan. “You get a lot of points off your offensive sets, but if you can get points off your defense, that makes the other team flustered and gives you a better shot.”

Every drill La Plata runs is full-court, getting them ready for the speed that Simler wants. That’s made a little easier with all of the athletes at his disposal. Seniors Lilly Cox and Sheridyn Bealmer have plenty of experience to lead, along with juniors Erica and Tamara Bode. However, most of the players suiting up in red this year will be freshmen and sophomores.

The fact that he’s in his first year with a lot of young players, going up against a lot of more experienced teams with coaches who’ve led those programs for several years, also adds to the rush Simler has felt. So he will lean on his veteran players to help early on.

“Since they have experience, they have to step up and lead, and we have to communicate better,” Simler said. “They’re doing a good job. It’s a slow process, but they’re figuring it out. It’s tough when the bulk of your kids are underclassmen. Those seniors are good and have been around and know how to get those girls rallied up.”

But he also knows how much the program will benefit since all the underclassmen will have several years to better learn his style of basketball.

“As a coach, I look at it as, we’re in a great position because the bulk of the team is freshmen and sophomores, so they’re going to learn my process across three or four years instead of just one or two,” he said. “The seniors have the hardest part because they are learning on the fly right away because we don’t have a lot of time. Then those freshmen, sophomores and even juniors have at least two years with me.”

But whether they can play a full game at the speed Simler wants remains to be seen. And they’ll find out right away whether they’re in good enough shape as they play New Franklin on Saturday.

“I think they will be. We’ll find out how much more shape they could be in. But at our jamboree, they went hard for three games and we competed well,” he said.