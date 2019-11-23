PLATTE CITY, Mo. – As the final seconds ticked off the scoreboard clock at Platte County Stadium Friday night, and the realization that he had played his last game as a member of the Grain Valley High School football team, senior Seth Dankenbring quietly walked to midfield to shake the hands of the Pirates.

Platte County had used a 21-point third period to ignite a 38-21 Class 4 state quarterfinal win over the Eagles.

The undersized linebacker, who became the face and heart of this year’s 9-4 Eagles squad that won its first district title since Dankenbring was in kindergarten, then joined his teammates.

They hugged, cried on each other’s shoulder pads and realized that the bus ride back to Grain Valley was not going to the celebratory trip they had hoped for.

“This is heartbreaking,” said Dankenbring, who huddled with fellow linebacker Hunter Newsom for coach David Allie’s final postgame speech of the season. “Their quarterback was amazing tonight. We thought we’d have him contained and he would get away and make a big play. They’d snap the ball over his head or there would be a fumble and he’d turn it into a positive play. In the pocket, or out of the pocket, he got the job done. You have to give him a lot of credit tonight because we were ready. He was just better tonight.”

Dankenbring was talking about junior quarterback Christian Ruhnke, who threw for three touchdowns – including two on highlight reel plays – to pick apart the usually rock-solid Eagles secondary.

Parker Bosserman put the Eagles on the board first with a 29-yard touchdown run at 3:40 of the first period, but Ruhnke knotted the score at 7-all when he hit Colby Rollins for the first of his three touchdown passes, a 29-yard strike at 9:33 of the second period.

Less than two minutes later, Ruhnke and Rollins turned a bad snap into a highlight reel touchdown. The ball was snapped 15 yards behind Ruhnke, who chased it down and fired the ball 59 yards in the air for a 41-yard touchdown.

But the Eagles had an answer as Bosserman and Logan Pratt connected on a 25-yard scoring strike to make it 14-all at 2:24 of the second quarter.

But the rest of the night belonged to Ruhnke and the Pirates. With no time showing on the halftime clock, Ruhnke beat an Eagles prevent defense by lofting a 31-yard touchdown into the end zone to Rollins.

“That was their biggest touchdown,” Dankenbring said, “because that game the 21-14 lead and all the momentum in the game that we were never able to get back. We made adjustments at halftime, but just couldn’t the momentum back on our side.”

The Pirates received the third-period kickoff and Ruhnke and Co., needed just two minutes to make it a 28-14 game as Cayden Davis scored on an 8-yard run at 10:00.

He also scored on a 2-yard run and Cole Rhoden tacked on a 26-yard field goal to wrap up the Pirates’ big offensive night.

Dankenbring scored the Eagles lone second-half touchdown on a 23-yard run.

“We lost, and that is always tough, especially for our seniors because they have meant so much to our team,” Allie said. “But we really did a lot of good things tonight.

“And that’s what is so crazy about football and why it is such a great game. We ran the ball well, but their quarterback had one of those nights where even when they made mistakes, he turned them into something positive.

“Ball snapped over his head – he gets it and throws a touchdown as time expires at the half. They fumble the ball, get it and score. He had a great game. We knew he was going to be a handful, but his combination of running and throwing tonight was a big key to their success.

“But as I’ve told you all week, I am so proud of all these kids accomplished. I couldn’t be any prouder of this team.”

Platte County (10-3) advances to a state semifinal Nov. 30 at St. Mary’s of St. Louis.