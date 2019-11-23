I had to think about this article for a couple of weeks before I wrote it. I was totally disgusted with the Chiefs fan turnout at the last home game. I could not believe how many purple jerseys were in attendance for the Chiefs-Vikings game.

I have been working at the stadium for 33 years and have never seen anything like that in the Chiefs Kingdom. Arrowhead Stadium has always been known as the hardest place to play in the NFL. That has been true through good and bad seasons. The fan showing for that last home game was embarrassing and pathetic.

It is true that the home team performance at Arrowhead has been disappointing this year. If you are a season ticket holder, you have a sizeable investment and can choose to use your tickets any way you want. But the amount of purple in the stands gave pause as to whether Chiefs fans are true.

The technical definition of a fan is an enthusiastic devotee to a sport or performing art usually as a spectator. That definition does not state that a fan is someone who buys tickets to scalp them for more money. A fan is not someone who bails out on a team when things are going south. A fan is not someone who does not show up because the starting quarterback is not playing.

A fan is someone who hangs with a team whether things are going well or going in the wrong direction. For many years we were season ticket holders for the Royals. It would make me sick to see Royals fans wear a St. Louis or New York jersey to the game. Those same fans were suddenly decked out in Royals colors when the team went to the World Series in 2014 and 2015.

There is nothing lower in sports than a fair-weather fan. A loyal sports fan is just like being a team member. There is no gray area. You are either in or you are out.

From the middle of summer into January, every local TV and radio commercial is about the greatness of Chiefs Kingdom compared to the other NFL league franchises. The poor showing the last home game makes one wonder if Chiefs Kingdom is overstated.

This year’s team has had Super Bowl dreams from the beginning of training camp. Injuries and some areas of poor play – like in the Tennessee Titans game – can challenge any fan. However, a true fan does not give up the ship and sell out to the highest bidder.

Don’t get me wrong and save the hate emails, because 90 percent of Chiefs fans are with the Chiefs come hell or high water. The issue is with fans who are on the bandwagon when the going is good, but who jump ship to follow another team when the going is bad.

I love loyalty no matter the situation. It is not an easy job to be a loyal fan. The season can resemble a roller-coaster ride. When the Chiefs are on the road, I prefer to retreat to my man cave and watch the games by myself so I can get fired up with nearly every play. My wife knows to steer clear.

But I am a loyal Chiefs fan through and through and proud of it. Current times in our country and in the world have been filled with hypocrisy. It does not need to filter into the sports world.

It will help morale tremendously if the team can remain in the playoff hunt the remainder of the season. If that doesn’t happen it will be a disappointment but not cause to jump ship. Hopefully the game with Minnesota was just a fluke. Do not just show up when the team is on fire and sell out when they have a bad game. Chiefs Kingdom should be there for support at all times.

• The quote of the week comes from Hall of Fame basketball coach Red Auerbach: “I have built up a reputation of saying what I believe. I’m not always right, but at least it’s what I believe.”

– Tim Crone, a William Chrisman High School graduate, is a former activities director and coach for Blue Springs High School and is a host of a weekly radio show, “Off the Wall with Tim Crone,” on KCWJ (1030 AM) 6 p.m. every Monday. He writes a weekly column for The Examiner. Reach him at t.crone@comcast.net.