After dropping its season opener against the Slater Wildcats, the Prairie Home with Bunceton boys basketball team got it right last week against the Tuscumbia Lions.

While outscoring the Lions 60-7 in the first two quarters, the Panthers also had five players score in double figures for a convincing 85-28 victory.

Prairie Home, 1-1 on the season, opened the game with a 30-2 run for the first eight minutes and then outscored Tuscumbia 30-5 in the second quarter. The Panthers also held a 21-10 advantage in the third to extend the lead to 51-15. Meanwhile, in the final period, the Lions rallied back with a 11-4 scoring edge.

“We came out strong in this game right off the bat,” said Prairie Home coach Trever Huth. “We fixed a lot of things throughout the week and it showed up in this game. Tuscumbia is in a rebuilding year but our boys still came out and played hard through the first three quarters. We got up and down the floor really well and were really active on defense, which was really good to see. Boxing out is something we still need to work on and finish a whole game out the right way. Other than that we had a lot of good come from the game and am happy to get our first win of the year.”

Jason Burnett led five players in double figures for Prairie Home with Bunceton with 17 points, two rebounds and two steals.

Kassen Lock finished the game with 14 points, four rebounds, three assists and one steal while Blane Petsel added 12 points, three assists, two rebounds and two steals, Ty Stidham 12 points, four assists, two rebounds and one steal, Hunter Shuffield 10 points, four rebounds, four steals and three assists, Clayton Pethan eight points, 10 rebounds, four assists and three steals, Alex Rhode five points, six rebounds and three steals, Oliver Lock three points and Dillon Alpers with two points, two assists and one rebound.

Tuscumbia was led by Miles Harris with 17 points.

As for the Bunceton with Prairie Home girls basketball team, they lost a heartbreaker against Tuscumbia 57-54.

The Lady Dragons, 1-1 on the season, led Tuscumbia 25-22 at the half and 39-35 after three quarters of play but was outscored 22-15 in the final period.

Bunceton coach Dustin Ray said when you let a weaker team stick around, they will believe they are better than you, and that was the case in this game.

“We beat them for 28 minutes and they came out with the win,” Ray said. “I’m very disappointed in this loss and the effort this team gave.”

Kylee Ash had 32 of the team’s 57 points for Tuscumbia. Scout Rush chipped in 12.

For Bunceton with Prairie Home, Chloe Moser finished the game with 23 points, seven rebounds and two steals.

Maggie Wood tallied 14 points, seven rebounds, three assists and two steals while Madelyn Myers added eight points, four rebounds and one assist, Maddie Brandes three points, 11 rebounds and one assist, Kelsey Watson three points, seven assists, six rebounds and four steals, Cara Bishop three points, eight rebounds and two assists and Ashley Twenter with one rebound.