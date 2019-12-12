Riley Graskewicz is packing her clubs to take with her to college next year as she studies to pursue a degree in nursing and eventually specialize in a field allowing her to become a travel nurse.

The Salisbury High School senior will graduate next May and she has had a good enough prep golf career these past four years that it caught some attention by college coaches. Graskewicz is excited that she is given the opportunity to continue to play golf at a higher level as she signed a letter of intent to play women's golf at Quincy University, Ill. for the 2020-2021 collect year.

“I have had the opportunity to play on some nice courses. One of my favorite courses is Deer Chase down in Linn Creek. It was one of the first course I played through the Missouri Golf Association and it is beautiful,” said Riley. “My favorite club is my 3 hybrid. I like this club the most because it is the most consistent club and when I hit the ball right, on the club, it is so pretty.”

A two-time Missouri State High School Activities Association Class 1 girls state qualifier, Graskewicz finished 29th among Missouri's 90 best female golfers at the 2019 state championships held at Fremont Hills Golf Course in Nixa. Her score was a 198 for the 36-hole event.

The past two seasons, Riley has been the Lady Panthers most consistent and top golfers on the squad and she remarkably has medaled in every regular season prep golf match during this time spent on the links.

Graskewicz has earned Lewis & Clark Conference golf honors the past three years. During her senior season her scoring average for nine holes played is 47 and for 18 holes it's 99.

When she is not swinging clubs and chasing balls on the links, the daughter of Barry and Wendy Graskewicz plays basketball during the winter season and she is involved in the following high school club activities at Salisbury; National Honor Society, Drama, Science, FCCLA (Family, Career and Community Leaders of America), Student Council, Varsity, and Fellowship of Christian Athletes.

Riley has a 20-year old sister, Bailey, and her 14-year old brother is Brady.

Here's getting to know Riley a little more.

Favorite food or meal consists of: Fettuccine Alfredo with Chicken.

Favorite TV Show & Movie: Her favorite television show is Grey’s Anatomy and her favorite movie is Avengers: Endgame.

Favorite vacation destination or summer activity: “My favorite vacation destination is Orange Beach, Ala. We go there every year for a week and have the best time,” said Graskewicz.

If you were given one super hero power, what would it be and why would you want it?

“If I had a super power I would like to control time because our lives revolve around time and if I

could control it I think that would be pretty awesome,” Riley said. “With this power I could also travel in time which would be pretty cool.”

Name 3 things on your Bucket List of things to do in your lifetime. Graskewicz wants to attend a Beyonce concert, travel to Hawaii, become married and have a family in which she would teach her children to play golf.