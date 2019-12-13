Thursday (Dec. 12, 2019) Area HS Roundup (updated Fri. afternoon): Easy win over North Platte sets up afternoon clash with East Buchanan. Norborne ladies take clash of unbeatens at Braymer

The lone area school involved in a tournament this week has its girls set to play for the tournament championship Saturday (Dec. 14).

With a comfortable 59-32 thrashing of North Platte Thursday night (Dec. 12), Hamilton’s top-seeded Penney Lady Hornets will clash with second-seeded East Buchanan for the girls’ crown of the 2019 KCI Conference Tournament at Mid-Buchanan High School Saturday at 2:30 p.m.

In other area prep hoops results Thursday, in a duel of early-season undefeated teams, Norborne’s Lady Pirates brought Braymer back down to earth with a front-running 39-35 road win. Norborne also took the close boys' contest, 44-42.

In league action, Mendon: Northwestern won two Carroll-Livingston Activity Association (CLAA) contests over host Tina-Avalon – 49-42 in the girls' clash and 64-57 in the boys'.

Elsewhere in non-conference play, Meadville’s undefeated Lady Eagles rallied with a huge third quarter to slip past host Hardin-Central, 50-46, Hale-Bosworth swept visiting Bevier – 46-37 in the girls’ game and 63-57 in the boys’, Polo split against Winston, taking the girls’ game 47-17 and dropping the boys’ 47-23, and Brunswick swept Bucklin/Macon County R-4 on the road, 67-40 in boys' play and 62-38 in girls'.

No other final scores or game information was available prior to publication deadline Friday morning. As additional information becomes available, it will be added to our story here at www.chillicothenews.com/sports.

KCI TOURNAMENT

(G) Hamilton: Penney 59, North Platte 32

WILLOW BROOK, Mo. – Given the final margin, Hamilton’s Lady Hornets (3-1) not only weren’t in good position after one quarter Thursday, they trailed. However, after being down 10-9 after eight minutes, Jordan Richman’s Penney High squad fired in 38 points over the next 16 minutes combined to take command, 47-24, after three frames.

The offensive spark was provided by senior reserve guard Ali Trosper, who entered to hit four first-half 3-pointers – two in each quarter – and five for the game to provide a team-best 15 points. Nora Ford tacked on 11 points, Graycen Prothero 10, and Somers Finch nine. North Platte had 10 from McKenzie Brockhoff.

Hamilton sank eight treys altogether and was a solid 15 of 22 from the foul line. Grace Kelsey’s 20 points, 13 by Lilly Schilling, and 10 from Audrey Elifrits powered East Buchanan to its spot in the girls’ title game by a wide 70-37 margin over Mid-Buchanan.

The boys’ division produced a couple of big surprises as both the Nos. 1 and 2 teams fell in the championship semifinals. Plattsburg shocked East Buchanan’s top-seeded club, 42-34, and tourney host Mid-Buchanan slipped past Lathrop, 58-52.

NON-TOURNAMENT

(G) Norborne 39, Braymer 35 (B) Norborne 44, Braymer 42

BRAYMER, Mo. — Something was going to give, unbeaten status-wise, in Thursday’s girls’ contest and it turned out to be the home team’s.

Norborne (4-0) gained the upper hand with a well-balanced 14-7 second stanza that left it holding a 22-14 advantage midway through. Although the Lady ’Cats (3-1) did better in each of the last two segments, the Lady Pirates kept it at a 2-points differential each time to nail down the 4-points triumph.

NHS senior star Kennadie Crowe’s 14 points led all scorers in the defensive duel. Jasmine Taylor of BHS, like Crowe an All-Stater in previous years, led her side with 11. Taylor Francis added three treys – all in the second half – for nine points.

No specifics on the boys’ contest were available. The Bobcats slipped to 0-3, while the Pirates improved to 2-2.

Braymer goes to Plattsburg Monday for non-league play. Norborne hosts Southwest Livingston Friday in CLAA competition.

(G) Mendon: Northwestern 49, Tina-Avalon 42 (B) Mendon: Northwestern 64, Tina-Avalon 57

TINA, Mo. — The CLAA girls’ game effectively was decided in the first quarter when the visiting Lady Eagles secured a 12-6 lead. The squads matched points in the second quarter and nearly did in the last half to send Northwestern home with the win.

Free throws – both the number of opportunities and conversions – played a huge role in the result. Outscored 41-32 from the floor, The Lady Eagles (5-1, 2-0 conf.) went 14 of 24 at the stripe, compared to the Lady Dragons’ one of six.

Georgeanne Zahner was too hot for Tina-Avalon to handle this night, hitting nine shots from the field and netting six of 10 foul shots for a game-high 29 points. Halie Smith, who matched Zahner’s pair of trifectas, did most of the rest of the NHS scoring with 17.

T-A’s girls mostly depended on two primary scoring sources, as well. Frosh Kadie Reynolds hit for 20 markers and Haley Rucker 15.

No details were reported on the boys’ game.

Thursday's outcomes left both Tina-Avalon teams 1-2 overall and 0-1 in the conference. Northwestern's boys are 4-2, 2-0 in the loop.

T-A has Tuesday home play against league opponent Southwest Livingston next. Northwestern will host Keytesville in more CLAA play Friday,.

(G) Meadville 50, Hardin-Central 46

HARDIN, Mo. — Down 18-10 after one quarter and still behind by four at halftime, Meadville’s Lady Eagles (6-0) continued their sizzling start to the still-new season by firing in 22 points in the third quarter to turn their deficit into a 43-35 lead and then held off the Lady Bulldogs.

Mallory Dennis' 19 points led a trio of MHS double-digits scorers. Maggie McLain was right behind with 17 and Kiera Holcer added 10..

Hardin-Central’s girls (3-3) had significant contributions from a handful of players. Carly Thacker’s 14 points and Brooke Gordon’s 10 points set the scoring pace, while Alexis Yockel, Daylea Shaner, and Gordon pounded the glass relentlessly. Yockel ripped down 13 rebounds – seven on the offensive end, while Shaner snared 10 and Gordon grabbed eight. Yockel also had eight points and Shaner six. Rounding out the well-rounded showing by the Lady Bulldogs, Isabella Anderson had eight tallies, seven assists, and six steals, according to stats posted online by HCHS coach Ken Layman.

Hardin-Central helped its cause when it got to the free-throw line, converting eight of 10 attempts. Conversely, it damaged its hopes with 23 turnovers.

No information on the boys’ game was received in time for print publication.

Meadville will host Brashear in Tri-County Conference play Friday. Hardin-Central’s teams both play Saturday night at Trenton in the opening day of the 15th-annual “High School Holiday Hoops” shootout at North Central Missouri College’s Ketcham Community Center. The girls take on Gallatin at 5:30 p.m., followed by the boys against Kansas City’s Northland Christian.

(G) Polo 47, Winston 17 (B) Winston 47, Polo 23

POLO, Mo. — The host Lady Panthers (3-2) limited WHS’ Lady Redbirds to a single basket in each even-numbered quarter and never were seriously challenged.

Kelly Baldon’s 13 points and Mary Copeland’s 12 paced the PHS offense.

No specifics on the Winston boys’ victory were available at press deadline. The Panthers' record dipped to 2-3.

Polo next will play Tuesday in its Grand River Conference-East opener at Milan.

(G) Hale/Bosworth 46, Bevier 37 (B) Hale/Bosworth 63, Bevier 57

HALE, Mo. — Contrasting finishes still got the job done for the home clubs as they swept Tri-County Conference opponents for a second time in three nights.

The Lady Cardinals (2-3) led by only three after three quarters, but held the Lady Wildcats to a couple of baskets and two free throws the rest of the way to widen the final margin to nine.

Averi Norris fired in 17 points to pace Hale/Bosworth with Karter Burnside adding 10 in support. Jadyn Cole’s 19 points for Bevier led all scorers.

Hale/Bosworth’s boys led 52-32 after three periods and simply coasted to the finish line, even with Bevier making a too-charge.

Jaeden Sears pumped in a likely-career-high 25 points – 23 in the last three frames – to carry the Cardinals (4-2). Adding strong support were Ty Berger with 17 and Colton Harris with 12. Caleb Rhoads led three BHS twin-digits scorers with 16.

Hale/Bosworth will visit league foe Breckenridge Friday.

(G) Brunswick 62, Bucklin/Macon County R-4 38 (B) Brunswick 67, Bucklin/Macon County R-4 40

BUCKLIN Mo. — No specifics on the pair of Brunswick victories were received, but the Wildcats and Lady Wildcats both improved to 4-2 heading into Monday home games against non-conference foe Slater.