Here is a look at the latest NJCAA Division I Region 16 college men and women's basketball standings, as well as some mid-Missouri high school conference standings for games played through Sunday, Jan. 5.

NJCAA Region 16 Standings

Games through Jan. 5

Men’s Records

Region All

Mineral Area 1-0 18-0

Moberly - 14-4

State Fair - 10-6

MSU-West Plains - 7-11

Three Rivers 0-1 10-7



Women’s Records

Region All

Three Rivers 1-0 13-4

Moberly - 13-3

Crowder - 10-6

Jefferson - 9-9

State Fair - 5-11

Mineral Area 0-1 11-5

----- ----- ----

Prep Hoops Conference Standings

Records through Jan. 5

North Central Missouri

Boys NCMC All

Kirksville 3-0 8-1

Mexico 2-1 2-6

Fulton 2-2 4-4

Marshall 1-1 2-6

Hannibal 2-3 3-6

Moberly 0-2 1-6



Girls NCMC All

Marshall 2-0 6-2

Kirksville 3-1 5-4

Mexico 2-1 4-1

Moberly 1-1 3-5

Hannibal 1-2 22-2

Fulton 0-3 1-6



Central Activities

Boys CAC All

Sturgeon 2-0 6-3

New Franklin 1-0 8-0

Slater 1-0 8-1

Cairo 1-0 7-1

Pilot Grove 0-1 3-3

Glasgow 0-1 2-4

Community 0-1 2-6

Madison 0-2 0-6



Girls CAC All

Madison 2-0 5-2

Community 1-0 7-1

Cairo 1-0 6-2

Pilot Grove 1-0 2-4

New Franklin 0-1 4-4

Slater 0-1 2-6

Glasgow 0-1 1-4

Sturgeon 0-2 0-8



Lewis & Clark

Boys LCC All

Salisbury 2-0 6-3

Paris 2-0 5-4

Westran 1-0 7-2

Harrisburg 1-1 6-5

Scotland Co. 1-1 2-5

Fayette 1-1 2-6

Marceline 0-1 2-5

Knox Co. 0-2 3-6

Schuyler Co. 0-2 0-9



Girls LCC All

Salisbury 2-0 8-1

Marceline 1-0 4-4

Scotland Co. 1-1 6-2

Paris 1-1 5-4

Harrisburg 1-1 4-6

Knox Co. 1-1 2-7

Westran 0-1 0-8

Schuyuler Co. 0-2 7-3

Fayette 0-2 2-7



CCAA

Boys CCAA All

Calvary Lutheran - 4-2

Bunceton/Prairie - 6-5

Jamestown - 5-4

Higbee - 4-5



Girls CCAA All

Bunceton/Prairie - 7-4

Higbee - 3-6

Calvary Lutheran - 0-7

Jamestown - 0-9