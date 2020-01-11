Battle boys basketball stewed for three days over Tuesday’s loss to Rock Bridge.

The Spartans left the matchup at the crosstown rival Bruins feeling defeated on multiple levels. Battle lost 59-54, but coach Brian Meny and his players couldn’t help but wonder "what if" after the Spartans' 10th straight defeat in the series. Meny needed to see his team “get over it and keep moving."

Senior Maricus Grant, who scored 11 points in the fourth quarter against Rock Bridge but only seven in the other three periods combined, took the loss personally.

Grant flipped his frustration into exclamation Friday night. With 25 seconds left in Battle's home opener against Whitfield, Grant got his hands on a perfectly timed steal and flushed a right-handed dunk to punctuate a 64-51 victory. Grant finished with 17 points and ensured there wouldn’t be any Rock Bridge hangover, as the Spartans led by double digits throughout much of the contest.

“I felt like I had to step up because I felt like I let our team down against Rock Bridge,” Grant said. “I felt like this was a must-win game.”

Meny put an emphasis on changing Battle’s full-court press heading into the matchup against the Warriors. He stressed that his team needed to play faster and be more explosive in transition after the loss to the Bruins.

Battle (5-3) answered the call and surged to a 16-4 lead heading into the second quarter.

“It’s a big deal for us to jump out early,” Meny said. “I liked what I saw tonight. We have to speed teams up.”

Whitfield (2-9) struggled against the press early and Battle capitalized off Warrior turnovers. The Spartans' defensive energy seemed infectious and carried over to the offensive end, as the shots that didn’t fall against the Bruins were drained against Whitfield. Battle made three 3-pointers against Rock Bridge but drained five in the first half alone Friday to the dismay of Warriors coach Michael Potsou. Junior Tristan Meny hit four of those and ended with 14 points.

“It feels great when we get up (early) and we need to keep that momentum,” Tristan Meny said. “Then we can go run-and-gun.”

Battle finished with seven 3s and dominated most of the game. The only thing holding it back from a more resounding win was turnovers, which plagued the Spartans against Rock Bridge and surfaced again in the third quarter Friday when they were outscored 11-8.

That’s what scares coach Meny, especially with seniors ZhVaughn Ward and Grant as his primary ball handlers initiating the offense. Battle still has lapses, such as a three-minute stretch where his experienced team doesn’t value the basketball. The Spartans led by 17 points at halftime but couldn’t blow the game open. Whitfield hung around and came within eight points with 1:16 remaining.

“I know we are playing really hard and we are going to have some turnovers,” the Battle coach said. “But we have them in bunches, where we won’t turn it over once but three or four times in a minute."

There are instances when the Spartans' unselfishness turns into unneeded extra passes, which leads to turnovers. Brian Meny is constantly screaming from the sidelines for his team to be more aggressive. Sometimes it's as simple as just shooting the basketball.

“We played a lot of good minutes, but when we go against really good teams, those bad minutes are going to get us beat like they did against Rock Bridge and Raytown," he said. "... But once we get through that, we’re going to be fine.”

Battle is scheduled to play in the Rotating 8 Tournament in O’Fallon starting Monday.