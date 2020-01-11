The William Chrisman boys basketball team trailed for most of Friday night’s Kaminsky Classic semifinal.

But the Bears led when it counted most.

The Bears rallied from a nine-point second-half deficit to hand Class 4 No. 4-ranked Nevada its first loss of the season in a 62-57 victory that propelled them into the championship of the annual tournament at Joplin High School.

The Bears (8-2), after Nevada (9-1) started the game on a 14-2 run, fell behind 17-8 after the first quarter and trailed 45-41 entering the final period. Isaiah Jackson’s layup with 1:52 left gave the Bears the lead for good at 58-57.

Zachariah Rowe’s fastbreak layup off a missed Tigers 3-pointer gave the Bears a 60-57 lead and his free throws with nine seconds left sealed the victory.

Rowe, a 5-foot-11 senior, scored 11 of his 19 points in the second half to go along with eight rebounds before fouling out late.

Jackson, a senior guard, added 15 points with seven rebounds and five assists and senior guard Marcus Wigfall had 15 points and five assists to help offset 33 points by Nevada’s Dalton Gayman.

The Bears will face Francis Howell, the fifth-ranked team in the Class 5 state coaches poll, in the championship at 12:30 p.m. Saturday (moved up from 3:30 p.m. because of the inclement weather expected). Francis Howell defeated host Joplin 66-42.

Girls

VAN HORN 58, KANSAS CITY CHRISTIAN 20: Van Horn used a strong start to cruise to a win its Crossroads Conference opener Friday.

The Falcons raced to a 17-5 lead after one quarter and extended the advantage to 36-9 by halftime.

Lexi Robinson and Daisy Washington each scored a game-high 15 points and Erika Parrish added 11 as the Falcons improved to 6-3 overall and 1-0 in league play.