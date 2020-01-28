Hannah Smith’s 3-pointer with nine seconds left capped a Blue Springs South comeback Monday.

Smith drained her shot to put the Jaguars ahead for good as they edged Lee’s Summit North 44-43 in Suburban Big Six girls basketball action at Blue Springs South.

Lee’s Summit North (5-8) outscored South 16-6 in the third quarter to take a 34-27 lead entering the final period.

South whittled the lead down to 2 and scored with 59 seconds left to tie it 41-41. The Broncos regained a 43-41 lead with a bucket before Smith sank her clutch 3-pointer.

The Broncos scored what would have been the game-winner but the buzzer had already sounded, preserving the win for the Jaguars, who improved to 13-1 overall and 4-0 in the conference.

Smith finished with nine points, while Tiyani Rollins and Elizabeth Ernsting each added seven to lead the Jaguars.

Elauni Bennett scored 13 points, Emani Bennett added 11 and Lauren Draney had 10 to lead the Broncos (5-8, 1-2).

TRUMAN 48, LIBERTY NORTH 42: Urya’ Williams scored eight of her 14 points in the fourth quarter as Truman rallied for a Suburban Large Seven road win Monday.

The Patriots trailed 31-28 entering the final period but outscored the host Eagles 20-11 to improve to 13-4 overall and 4-1 in the conference.

Taliyah Scott scored 13 of her game-high 19 points in the first half to help Truman to a 23-17 halftime lead.

Liberty North outscored Truman 14-5 in the third quarter to grab the lead.

Deon Monroe added 10 points, sinking all four of her free throws in the final period, as the Patriots won their third straight and for the eighth time in their last 10 games.