(Updated Thursday night with details on NHS girls' win) Nab 15th win easily in Keytesville tournament Jan. 29. Will face Madison for title Saturday. Tina-Avalon, Braymer girls, Tri-County boys, Northwestern girls and boys net tourney consolation-side wins

While most C-T-area high school basketball teams were scrambling to stay alive in the consolation brackets of the respective tournaments in which they are participating, one continued its to-date perfect season.

Norborne’s Lady Pirates, getting a combined 38 points from the Crowe sisters, made it 15 for 15 thus far in 2019-20 by mauling Bevier 80-16, as expected, to complete play in their pool of the Keytesville Invitational Tournament Wednesday night (Jan. 29).

The lopsided triumph pushes the NHS girls into the tourney’s 6 p.m. title game against second-seeded Madison on Saturday.

While the Lady Pirates were qualifying for a title tilt, a handful of other area squads were advancing to Friday night consolation finals of their various tourneys. That group included the Tina-Avalon, Braymer, and Mendon: Northwestern girls and Jamesport: Tri-County and Northwestern boys.

RICHMOND TOURNEY

(G) Lone Jack 41, Southwest Livingston 13

Southwest Livingston’s girls (6-9) struggled again, managing more than three points in a quarter only once.

“We couldn’t generate any offense tonight,” Julie Bothwell, Lady Wildcats head coach, observed, citing the cause as “partly their defense and partly our extremely cold shooting, which I hope warms up sooner rather than later.”

On a positive note, she assessed, “We played very good half-court defense, but when we needed to press to get more touches on the ball, we put them on the free-throw line.”

Lone Jack, which received 19 points from Macy Wright, attempted 15 second-half foul shots. Wright did all of her scoring in the first and third quarters.

Eliminated from the tourney with the loss, Southwest’s girls next will visit Jamesport: Tri-County next Tuesday.

MEADVILLE TOURNEY

(G) Tina-Avalon 59, Hale/Bosworth 39

(G) Mendon: Northwestern 52, Bucklin/Macon County R-4 42

(B) Mendon: Northwestern 69, Bucklin/Macon County R-4 44

(B) Grundy County R-5/Newtown-Harris 56, Tina-Avalon 50

A 20-points third quarter allowed Tina-Avalon’s Lady Dragons (5-8) to boost a solid 27-19 halftime lead to 48-32 on its way to a 20-points triumph.

T-A’s girls, who will face Mendon: Northwestern for consolation Friday at 4:30 p.m., were powered by 26 points from frosh Kadie Rounkles – half of which came in the third stanza. Samantha Rounkles had a big night, too, with 16.

Hale/Bosworth’s Lady Cardinals (3-11) received 18 from Kortney Nelson they were ousted.

After being held in check well by Linn County in a first-round loss the night before, Northwestern’s Georgeanne Zahner bounced back with 23 tallies as the Lady Eagles (11-5) advanced to Friday action. Halie Smith helped out with 12.

For B/MCR4, Ali Burns scored 17.

Again without Hunter Stockwell, Northwestern’s boys (8-8) won easily nevertheless. Isaac Zahner popped in four treys and had 18 points, while Clayton Gregory netted 14 and Silas Brown 11.

For B/MCR4, Alan Coe led with 10 markers.

Northwestern will meet the Grundy County R-5/Newtown-Harris boys in the consolation finals Friday at 5:45 after GCR5/N-H overcame an early deficit to slip by Tina-Avalon.

T-A’s Dragons (4-9) jumped in front 17-10 after one period as Owen Bell scored the first nine of his team-high 20 points. However, GCR5/N-H tied it at halftime and outscored the Dragons 16-11 in the third frame to acquire most of its winning margin.

GCR5/N-H’s Cooper Lewis led all scorers with 22 points.

Next for the Tina-Avalon boys now becomes a Monday home game against Meadville.

The Meadville tourney’s championship semifinals schedule for Thursday (Jan. 30) had to be amended Wednesday when would-be participants the Mercer Lady Cardinals forfeited, due to a shortage of players. With only five players on the team, one’s trip to a doctor Thursday to see about an apparently-significant injury sustained recently means the Lady Cardinals won’t have the necessary number of players to start a game.

The result is a free pass into Saturday’s title game for Grundy County R-5/Newtown-Harris’ girls, via a 1-0 forfeit win.

With only three games to be played, the adjusted time schedule for Thursday at Meadville, according to Meadville athletics director Drew Nier, will be: 5:00 – (B) Hale/Bosworth vs. Mercer; 6:30 – (G) Meadville vs. Linn County, and 8:00 – (B) Meadville vs. Linn County.

HAMILTON TOURNEY

(G) Braymer 56, Gallatin 34

(B) Trenton 45, Braymer 40

Braymer’s Lady ’Cats (9-5) stormed to a 34-12 halftime lead and cruised into Friday’s 5:45 p.m. consolation game against Lathrop, which later Wednesday turned back South Harrison 50-23.

BHS senior Jasmine Taylor was virtually unstoppable in the first quarter, netting six baskets. She eventually finished with a game-best 22 tallies, a total which could have been a good bit higher, but she missed all seven of her free throws on the night.

Joining Taylor in double-digits scoring was sophomore reserve guard Kialynn Sanders with 11 markers.

Braymer’s boys (1-11) began their contest strong, seizing a 12-6 lead after one period, but faded and fell behind 22-18 going to the locker room at halftime.

The Bobcats recovered a bit in the third segment to trail by two with eight minutes left, but gave up 15 points the rest of the way to lose by five.

Trenton’s Jaren Whitney rang up a game-high 19 points with Chase Otto adding 10. Braymer had admirable balance, but no one with more than Tyler Kimberling’s eight.

The Bobcats will be idle until going to Albany next Tuesday.

The Hamilton Invitational’s championship semifinals will be played Thursday (Jan. 30). The slate will be: 4:30 – (B) Hamilton: Penney vs. Lathrop, 5:45 – (G) East Buchanan vs. Trenton, 7:00 – (B) East Buchanan vs. Gallatin, 8:15 – (G) Hamilton: Penney vs. Kansas City: Notre Dame de Sion.

KEYTESVILLE TOURNEY

(G) Norborne 80, Bevier 16

(B) Columbia Independent 55, Norborne 51

(G) Higbee 56, Keytesville 45

The massive Norborne-Bevier mismatch saw the No. 1 seed morph a dominating 17-2 lead after one quarter into a 46-10 halftime margin.

Freshman Regan Crowe fired in 11 first-half points and nine i the second for a game-high 20 tallies. Senior sister Kennadie Crowe, the 2-times All-State forward, was close behind with 18, all of hers in the first three quarters.

Hot on their heels was junior guard Olivia Dooley with 17 markers, including three treys, and twin sister Kayla Dooley accounted for another dozen.

While Norborne’s girls punched their ticket to Saturday’s championship contest, the Pirates (2-13) were ousted from the tournament Wednesday, dropping a close decision. No details on the NHS boys’ game were available at the time of this story’s initial posting.

Next for the Pirates will be Tuesday home against Carroll-Livingston Activity Association foe Northwestern.

Keytesville’s Lady Tigers (0-15) took a decent stab at getting their initial victory of the season, but fell short. No specifics on the game were reported.

KHS’ girls will host Glasgow next Tuesday.

In Thursday’s Keytesville Invitational boys’ championship semifinals, top seed Brunswick will go against Kansas City: Northland Christian at 6 p.m. and No. 2 seed Keytesville will meet Higbee after that.

GILMAN CITY TOURNEY

(B) Jamesport: Tri-County 57, Union Star 26

Tri-County’s Mustangs (5-10) earned a third game in the week by trouncing Union Star Wednesday. Despite requests, no details on the game were reported.

TCHS’ boys will clash with East Harrison Friday at 6:30 p.m. The Ridgeway/Cainsville co-op team bested Gilman City 63-62 in their semifinal.

Tri-County’s second-seeded girls play in the tourney’s championship semifinals Thursday at 4:30 p.m., meeting Pattonsburg.

NORTH PLATTE TOURNEY

(B) North Andrew 63, Polo 28

As expected, Polo’s Panthers (4-13), the lowest seed in the boys’ division, were dispatched from the tournament after two games. No information on the game was received, despite requests in advance.

The PHS boys will play at Trenton next Monday in a make-up of a recent postponement.

Polo’s girls face Mid-Buchanan in the tournament’s championship semifinals Thursday at 7 p.m.



