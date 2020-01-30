Tolton boys basketball, ranked No. 2 in Class 3, came into its matchup against No. 10 O’Fallon Christian on Wednesday night with an extreme advantage: 6-foot-10 forward Jevon Porter.

Tolton head coach Jeremy Osborne knew the sophomore standout could dominate in the paint. Porter’s height, mixed with his long arms and soft touch around the rim, would pose a problem for the Eagles, whose tallest defender stands 6-4.

Porter only had four points at halftime as the Trailblazers entered the break with a 25-21 lead. But he asserted himself at the beginning of the second half. Tolton opened the third quarter scoring on six straight possessions and extended its lead to 39-29 with 3:51 left in the period.

Porter scored eight of the team’s 14 third-quarter points.

“We knew we had to take advantage of the height difference,” Porter said. “I just made sure I crashed the boards and gave it my all.”

Sophomore Kristian Davis kept O’Fallon Christian in the game, however, with a game-high 19 points through three quarters. RJ Horry danced with the ball on the left wing before burying a deep 3-pointer while being fouled in the final moments of the third. He converted the free throw, slimming Tolton’s lead to 45-44 heading to the final period.

But Osborne and his experienced Trailblazers weren’t fazed.

“Our guys are seniors. They’ve been there before and they bounced back after that,” Osborne said. “That’s when we gathered ourselves.”

Tolton responded from that point forward on its home court and held on to beat the Eagles 69-52.

The Trailblazers (14-2) opened the fourth quarter on a 5-0 run and blanketed Davis defensively. O’Fallon Christian (15-4) scored 23 points in the third quarter. But with Davis struggling in the fourth, the Eagles’ offense got locked up.

“You have to give credit to Tolton,” O’Fallon Christian coach Adam Glenville said. “We entered the fourth quarter down by one and they just locked up on (Davis). He had a couple of 3s and got to the lane (in the third quarter), and Tolton zeroed in.”

Davis scored 11 points in the third quarter but was held scoreless afterward.

The Eagles only scored eight points in the fourth quarter, while Porter finished with nine of his game-high 21 points in the final eight minutes.

Seniors Coban Porter and Nate Schwartze each chipped in 15 points for Tolton, alongside nine points from Chase Martin. Tahki Chievous accounted for six of Tolton’s points in the second quarter and played a large role in keeping the Trailblazers ahead at halftime.

“Tahki did an excellent job on both ends,” Osborne said. “He did a really good job finding the dead spots against the zone and being able to finish. Then defensively, he gave us great energy. … I think his off-ball defense and rotations were pretty good tonight. He was huge for us.”

Osborne expected the game to be close. He was happy to see his team respond after appearing sluggish in a loss to Liberty (Nev.) on Saturday. Tolton outscored O’Fallon Christian by 16 points in the fourth quarter as the Eagles committed costly turnovers and went cold offensively.

Jevon Porter’s offensive rebound and putback after a missed free throw with 2:09 remaining all but sealed the deal. After that, Glenville could sense the game slipping away.

“Honestly, we just got out of our game,” the Eagles coach said. “At the very end, we missed a few shots and got down on ourselves.”

O’Fallon Christian has lost two straight after a seven-game winning streak that lasted from Dec. 28 to Jan. 21. Tempers flared after the game Wednesday as the teams needed to be separated while heading to the locker room.

Tolton is scheduled to play at St. Dominic (10-6) at 7:15 p.m. Friday. The Trailblazers defeated the Crusaders 67-60 on Dec. 20.