Wheeler raises his record on season to 20-1 with three victories as Hornets top host Macon, Palmrya, Missouri Military Academy Jan. 30

MACON, Mo. — Getting a serious and extended argument from only one, the Chillicothe (Mo.) HS wrestling Hornets defeated three teams in dual matches hosted by Macon Thursday (Jan. 30, 2020).

After shutting out Palmyra 72-0 in a match in which only three weight actually had bouts and Mexico: Missouri Military Academy (MMA) 58-21, the Hornets wrapped up their night with a 54-30 verdict over the host Tigers.

The trifecta gave CHS six dual-match wins for the week and a 14-4 record in duals for the season.

The wrestling Hornets’ varsity is at the Odessa Tournament Saturday, while the Lady Hornets and junior-varsity boys are competing in the recently-postponed Kearney Tournament.

Only one CHS grappler – standout middleweight Dawson Wheeler – wrestled three times Thursday, all at the 160-pounds limit. He pinned his Palmyra opponent, won by a technical fall against MMA, and finished with a 1:04 fall over a Macon foe. Unofficially, Wheeler now is 20-1 on the season.

The 24-points margin of the win in the Macon dual is deceptive, since the Tigers had no one to wrestle at 113, 120, or 126 pounds, handing CHS 18 points.

Still, Chillicothe had a 6-points edge in the 11 weight classes that were contested.

The Hornets grabbed the win by the throat with a string of five wins by fall in a row that Wheeler began and fellow senior star Isaac Washburn finished with a 2:54 pin at 220 pounds. In between, freshman Brock Miller (170) and senior Isaih Kille (182) finished their bouts in less than a minute and junior Evan Loucks stopped his opponent at 195 in 4:27.

Also victorious by fall against a MHS Tiger was junior Sheldon Rader at 106 pounds.

In the competition against Missouri Military Academy, Chillicothe also benefited from three “open” weights for the foe. This time, they were at 106, 113, and 126.

Washburn and Kille again won by fall against MMA, as did Aidan Zimmerman (120), Christian Peniston (285), and Zeek Haughtton (145). Nickolas Heldenbrand (152) joined Wheeler in notching a “tech fall” triumph.

Chillicothe’s other contested victories against Palmyra, in addition to Wheeler’s, were by Rader at 113 pounds and by Dilyn Ulmer, who made a successful varsity debut at 285 with a victory in 80 seconds. Rader’s win was by fall, too, after a mere 24 seconds.

Chillicothe’s other senior, 2-times state medal-winner and 2019 third-place finisher Colten Sewell again was held out of action by head coach Chad Smith and his staff as a precautionary measure. Sewell has been experiencing some soreness in a portion of his body injured in a prior season.