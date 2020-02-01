MIAMI – Patrick Mahomes has been a starter in the NFL for only two seasons but already has had a ton of moments that left teammates, fans, and opposing players in awe.

Remember that touchdown run against the Tennessee Titans in the AFC Championship game just about 10 days ago? Yeah, that one was definitely added to the list.

Now the Texas Tech product has the Chiefs in the Super Bowl for the first time in 50 years, and it looks as if the AFC is going to be his conference to own until somebody can come and take it away.

During Super Bowl week here in Miami, we asked teammates and coaches for their favorite Mahomes "moment," and they didn't disappoint.

These range from what Mahomes has done during a play to running out of the tunnel before a game to firing a Nerf ball at a coconut on a beach in Turks and Caicos.

Here are their stories.

Mitchell Schwartz, right tackle:

Honestly, last year in the home opener. It was the third game of the year, he had thrown for 10 touchdowns already (in the season), he hadn’t been introduced to Arrowhead yet so we knew when he ran out of the tunnel it was going to be amazing so I made sure to pay more attention to that one. The fans went nuts, he did his thing and it was one of those special moments between him and the fans that was emblematic of his relationship with them.

Eric Bieniemy, offensive coordinator:

2018, we were playing against the Denver Borncos. I think it was a fourth-down play, he’s rolling to his left -- first of all, he drops back and Von Miller is coming off one edge and he’s chasing him down. He rolls to his left, Von grabs him, (Mahomes) puts the ball in his left hand and throws it with his left hand. I looked, and it didn’t register. So coach was giving me the next play, and I’m sitting there about to call it in and give Pat the play and I was like, ‘Damn, did he just throw that ball with his left hand!?’ Coach was like ‘EB, get the play in! Get the play in!’ But that was an unbelievable play. It was one of those plays that you make on a schoolyard. It’s been fun watching him evolve as a player but also, too, he helps keep us old guys young because of all of the little things he does it makes you go, ‘Wow, you know what? Not everyone is as blessed to do everything that he can do.’”

Gehrig Dieter, practice squad wide receiver:

When we went to Turks and Caicos we got a coconut out of a tree with a Nerf ball between me and him. It took about 20 tries for us to actually get it out and I’d say we were pretty excited about it. I ended up putting the last throw on it and hitting it and we were lucky to get it out but it was all dried out when we got it, which was a little disappointing.

Tyreek Hill, wide receiver:

When he comes into the huddle, and he sounds like a frog. I crack up every time.

Travis Kelce, tight end:

I’d probably say that run last week against Tennessee. That was a pretty fun memory when he broke three or four tackles and got in the end zone and showed something we hadn’t seen out of him yet.

I was thinking 'Go down, get out of bounds, it’s a 2-minute drill, get out of bounds!' At least in my mind that’s what I was thinking he was going to do. But then he surprises everybody, cuts it back and breaks a few tackles and finds his way into the end zone. That’s Patrick Mahomes at his finest right there.

Dustin Colquitt, punter:

It’s not the one where he comes over where I don’t punt any more and he says like, 'Hey you’re not going to be punting today.' It can’t be that. I think of a million things. Everyone is going to say that run in the AFC Championship Game, which is a run we’ll watch forever. I think me watching Pat play the Denver Broncos before his second year in the league. It was still the Alex Smith show and we had already made the playoffs and this was Patrick Mahomes’ first start in Denver. He came out with three days of prep and went out there and was taking hits and had guys hanging on him like Ben Roethlisberger and he was making these passes downfield and we were all like, 'We have something special here.' That was my favorite moment - watching him with that week of prep and then seeing what he he was able do in Denver. That's when I knew.

Tyrann Mathieu, safety:

I’d probably say that Tennessee game (in Week 10 this season). You know, him coming off an injury and him throwing the ball off one foot, jumping in the air for a touchdown -- I’d say that moment was very special.

Harrison Butker, kicker:

That run that he had last week in the AFC Championship Game was pretty awesome. I was about to go out there for a field goal and then I was like, ‘Oh, wow. He got a first down,’ and I went back to the net to warm up some more and then he scored the touchdown and I was, ‘Ok, I guess this is going to be an extra point.’ Patrick is a great runner and a great thrower. He can do it all. The first thing I noticed in 2018 when he became a starter was just how relaxed he was. He plays like he’s just playing flag football in his front yard before the Sunday games start. His ability to be able to be serious but not too serious so he can be himself and play like it’s little league - he does a great job of that.

Reggie Ragland, linebacker:

The first time I saw him do a no-look pass at practice. He was running to his right and threw it like 40 yards down the field without even looking. But off the field he’s a really fun guy. I’d say he’s a better person than he is a football player. A lot of people don’t get to see that, but I get to see that all the time. At the end of the day, football will be over with and people are going to have to see you as a person, and he’s doing a great job of that so far.

Laurent Duvernay-Tardif, right guard:

When we were down 24-0 to the Texans, and he came to the bench and told the O-line, ‘You know what guys, let’s go get it!’ There was no doubt in his eyes that we were going to win this thing - it was kind of crazy. Next thing you know he’s right, and he has one of the best games of his career. He’s just such an intense player and a great leader and whatever happens he’s always able to rally the whole team and lead by example.

Eric Fisher, left tackle:

I think the one that stands out to me would be the no-look pass. It’s crazy how many times in practice he’s doing that. I think from an offensive lineman’s point of view you don’t realize what a quarterback looking over here (points one way) does to the DBs when he has a receiver open over here (points the other way). I could only imagine what that looks like to a DB and how much that throws them off but for him to have the ability to do that is pretty impressive.

Sammy Watkins, wide receiver:

I think him throwing me the ball last week (in the AFC title game), scoring the big touchdown, him rolling to the right and chucking it really far. I haven’t had too many of those TD passes like that in my career so it was definitely a special moment.

Anthony Hitchens, linebacker:

The first wow moment I had was in practice where I got to my break where I thought was he throwing it but it was the wrong way - he no-look passed me. Ever since then I knew he was special.

(On what it's like to get no-looked) You look pretty dumb - you’re going one way and the ball goes the other way. I can only imagine what guys feel like every week going against this guy, not knowing where the ball is going.