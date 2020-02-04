The Lady 'Cats struggled in their attempt to survive a choppy game having more stops than starts thanks to poor shooting, coupled with too many fouls and free throws in the second half of Monday's opening game at the La Plata Tournament.

At the end, fifth seed North Shelby girls made 9 of 11 free throws in the final five minutes of play, finishing the contest 15-for-19.

In the final minute of play, junior Lilly Cook knocked down 5 of 6 from the stripe as she along with Caroline Linberger and Ava Williams all scored 12 points and North Shelby beat fourth-seed Cairo 51-41.

“The difference was the free throw line to where we put them on the line too much and we missed a lot of ours (6-for-14),” Cairo girls coach Brian Winkler said. “We dug ourselves into a (9-2) hole early when we missed a bunch of shots around the rim, and later on we could not penetrate very well to try and score around the rim. Give North Shelby credit for what they did. Coach Daniel did a nice job of mixing up their defenses on us which made it tough. We tried to do the same thing to them, but we fouled too much because we were not moving our feet.”

The Raiders from Shelbyville (12-6) advance to the 7:30 p.m. semifinal Wednesday to wage battle against top-seed Green City, a 60-23 winner over Madison. Northeast R-IV School at Cairo drops to the consolation bracket where they meet Madison at 4:30 p.m. Wednesday.

While climbing out of its hole, erasing a deficit as large as nine, Taegan Bartolacci's 3-pointer with 5:40 remaining in the second quarter gave Cairo their first lead at 17-16 and the Lady 'Cats would hold the advantage through halftime leading 24-21.

A flurry of empty possessions were exchanged in this contest that attracted three ties and five lead changes.

“Offensively we had our struggles of not getting the ball as much in the paint that we wanted, and I think Cairo had their problems too. We became a little more focused on trying to make the three instead of focusing inside,” North Shelby girls coach Landon Daniel said. “We placed more of a focus on rebounding so we packed the paint defensively to try to limit Cairo to one-shot possessions, and we did a pretty good job on that.”

North Shelby regained advantage at the end of the third segment leading 31-30 when the sounds of a whistle became more prominent in the final eight minutes.

Cairo fell behind by five two minutes into the fourth quarter when they regained some momentum to claim a 36-35 lead at 5:07 when Rileigh Eberhardt attacked the lane and kicked the ball back to Bartolacci where she knocked down a mid-range jumper, prompting a North Shelby time out.

“I called a timeout and talked to the girls about the need to take better care of the ball, and from the bench Lilly Cook stepped up to say how important it was for the team to slow down the play a little bit to regain a better focus,” coach Daniel said. “We attacked the lane better and drew some fouls. I thought our girls responded to finish the game well.”

This would be an advantage the Lady 'Cats quickly yielded for good. Shortly thereafter, both teams would enter at least 1-and-1 situation for the remainder of the night and it was at the free throw line that gave North Shelby the final separation they needed to move into the semifinals.

“A lot of times referees will award offenses that are aggressive, yet punish defenses that don't move their feet. Tonight was a classic example of what happened to us,” Winkler added. “I loss can be good as basketball does a good job of teaching some life lessons and I hope the girls will learn some things from this game as we move on.”

Bartolacci made four 3-pointers to score a game-high 16 points and Eberhardt had 10 in a losing effort for the Lady 'Cats (10-7). Morgan Taylor supplied eight points, Gracie Brumley had four, Shaylee Chrisman chipped in two points and Quincy Wiegand made one free throw.