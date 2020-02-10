David White, who most recently coached at Ridgeland High School in Ridgeland, Mississippi, is the new head football coach at Blue Springs High School.

White replaces Kelly Donohoe, the Wildcats’ longtime head coach who is retiring at the end of this school year as the head coach and activities director and taking over as head coach at Rockhurst High School.

Donohoe won 191 games during his 20 years at Blue Springs and four state championships.

“I know that Blue Springs High School is a place that not only cares about football, but more importantly, the coaching staff, administration, and community care about students," White said in a press release. "I am ready to embrace this challenge, and I am honored to lead such a storied program.”

White was the head coach at Ridgeland for one year. He served the previous two seasons as the running backs coach and recruiting coordinator at the University of Nevada.

White gained national attention when he won three conference championships from 2003-06 at Las Vegas-area power Bishop Gorman.

“We are excited to welcome David to the district," district activities director Mark Bubalo said in the press release. "We believe we have hired an excellent football coach and athletic director who will carry on the fine traditions already established at Blue Springs High School. He comes to us highly recommended for his ability to run a first-class program that stresses both academic and athletic excellence.”

White has an extensive resume, as he has been a head coach at the high school level, an assistant coach at the college level, a director of player development, he has worked on the recruiting side and has traveled the country as a motivational speaker.

White served as the director of player development at the Army All-American Bowl and as the director of the All-American Bowl.

From 2007-10, White coached at the University of Oklahoma. He started with the Sooners as a graduate assistant and finished as the program’s recruiting coordinator. During the four years he was with the Sooners, White coached the offensive line, tight ends and special teams and coached in two Big 12 Championship games and the 2009 BCS national championship game.

White has coached at three different high schools before coming to Blue Springs.

During his four-year stay as head coach at Bishop Gorman, his teams were a combined 30-12 and won three conference championships.

He is scheduled to meet with the Wildcat players Tuesday afternoon.