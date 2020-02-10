The Grain Valley boys basketball team used a big second quarter to establish control.

The Eagles then pulled away to start the second half on the way to a 77-53 rout of host Smithville Friday.

Leading 17-13 after one quarter, the Eagles outscored the Warriors 21-10 in the second for a 38-23 halftime lead. They sealed it with a 20-11 advantage in the third quarter.

Caden Matlon totaled 26 points, three assists and three steals and Josh Kilpatrick tallied 20 points and 11 rebounds to help the Eagles snap a three-game losing streak and improve to 14-7 overall and 4-4 in the Suburban Small Seven Conference.

Tristin Whitton added nine points and three assists and Jayden Young and A.J. Salisbury each had eight points and five rebounds.

ROCKHURST 56, BLUE SPRINGS SOUTH 55: Blue Springs South cut the deficit to one but came up short in a home loss to Rockhurst Friday.

The Jaguars took a 33-32 lead into halftime, but the Hawklets tied it at 45 entering the final period and outscored South 11-10 in the fourth.

“I thought our effort was really good and we played well enough to win the game – we just came up one play short,” Jaguars coach Josh Smith said. “If our execution in the final minutes is a little bit better, the outcome may have turned in our favor, but that’s basketball. We’ll learn from it and move forward.”

Khayden Hooks sank three 3-pointers and scored 17 points to lead the Jaguars (9-9). Devin Tomlinson added 13 points and Johnny George had eight.

ST. JOSEPH CENTRAL 56, TRUMAN 53: Truman rallied to tie it but couldn’t get the lead in a Suburban Large Seven loss to host St. Joseph Central Friday.

After Truman tied it at 53, Central got a basket to regain the lead. Truman missed on its next possession and had to foul. Central made 1 of 2 free throws and Truman missed on three 3-point attempts to tie it.

“Honestly, we did not play that bad. We played an inspired team on the road and they just outplayed us,” Truman coach Rod Briggs said. “Caleb Allen had a nice game for us. We just did not get to the foul line much and they did. A.J. Redmond (26 points) for them had a great game.”

Allen and Kaimen Lennox each scored 12 points and Runney Hernandez added eight for the Patriots (13-7, 5-3 Large Seven).

WARRENSBURG 51, OAK GROVE 44: Oak Grove couldn’t hold on to a halftime lead in an MRVC West home loss Friday.

The Panthers led 23-22 at halftime but the Tigers grabbed a 34-33 lead entering the final period and pulled away for the win despite Tully Thomsen’s 24 points on 12-of-13 shooting from the free throw line and 10 rebounds.

"I thought we came out after a tough loss to Harrisonville Tuesday night and executed offensively and competed defensively for much of the night, we just couldn't get any separation,” Panthers coach Dustin Fox said. “Warrensburg is an extremely disciplined team and we couldn't speed up the game like we wanted to. We missed some easy looks early and then we settled for early jump shots too much in the second half."

Eli Wycoff added seven points and four assists for Oak Grove (

PARK HILL SOUTH 78, LEE’S SUMMIT NORTH 58: A second-quarter rally wasn’t enough as Lee’s Summit North suffered a non-conference road loss Friday.

Down 11 after one quarter, the Broncos fought back to take a 28-27 lead into halftime, but the Panthers came back to overwhelm them in the second half.

“I was hopeful that the lessons learned in the second quarter would carry over after a 10-minute break. Well, how wrong was I,” Broncos coach Mike Hilbert said “Quick shots, transition buckets and offensive rebounds followed by Panther putbacks were a perfect recipe for another loss.”

Kolby Franklin scored 26 and Dayne Davis added 15 for the Broncos (4-15).