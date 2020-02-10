MILWAUKEE, Wis. – The Milwaukee Wave had too much offensive punch Saturday night as they poured it on in a 12-5 win over Kansas City.

The loss drops the sixth-place Comets to 7-7, having split two games in three days. The win lifts the second-place Wave to 9-3.

Milwaukee’s Max Ferdinand slipped past John Sosa and found a few inches outside the reach of Kansas City goalkeeper Nicolau Neto in the far corner to make it 1-0.

Isaac Pereyra and Ian Bennett doubled up with consecutive goals to extend Milwaukee’s lead. Pereyra netted his just before the end of the first quarter, and Bennett his at the start of the second.

Kiel Williams stopped the bleeding with Kansas City’s first goal of the night two minutes later. His shot was set up by a blast from Leo Gibson that found him off the boards. He spun and shot, the ball careening off the leg of a Milwaukee player and into the back of the net.

Bennett doubled up with his second goal to extend Milwaukee’s lead midway through the second quarter as Milwaukee carried a 4-1 lead into halftime.

The Wave’s Stuart Grable scored the first goal of the second half and Pereyra scored his second of the night to make it 6-1.

Sosa scored the lone goal of the third quarter cut Kansas City’s deficit to 6-2 going into the final quarter.

Milwaukee quelled any thought of a comeback with a Luan Oliveira 16 seconds into the fourth quarter.

Williams scored his second of the night, this one from beyond the arc, 30 seconds later. Then Milwaukee’s third three-goal run of the night slammed the door shut.

Gibson and Kevin Ellis were able to score goals with a sixth attacker on the field, with Sosa assisting them both, but it was far too little, far too late.