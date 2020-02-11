A balanced attack allowed the William Chrisman girls basketball team to extend its winning streak.

The Bears grabbed a 16-14 lead after the first quarter and slowly built their lead to down host Raymore-Peculiar 45-36 Monday for their fourth straight victory.

Chrisman clung to a 22-21 halftime lead and took a 34-31 lead into the final period.

Amanda Szopinski totaled 12 points, four rebounds and four steals and Jennifer David had 12 points and five rebounds as the Bears improved to 10-10 overall with the non-conference victory.

Gia Moore added nine points, four steals and four rebounds.

GRAIN VALLEY 52, WINNETONKA 22: Grain Valley rolled to a Suburban Small Seven victory after taking a big first-quarter lead Monday.

The Eagles raced to a 24-8 lead after the first period and extended it to 41-14 by halftime.

“We had a really good start to the game,” Grain Valley coach Randy Draper said. “Thought we had a great pace to our play.”

Grace Slaughter fired in 21 points, Keely Hill added 10 and Ella Clyman had nine as the Eagles (14-7) snapped a two-game skid and improved to 5-4 in the conference.

BELTON 54, FORT OSAGE 43: Fort Osage kept it close until the fourth quarter when the visiting Pirates pulled away for the Suburban Middle Seven win.

Fort Osage led 13-11 after the first quarter on nine points from Kiyley Flowers but Belton grabbed a 28-25 lead at halftime and took a 36-32 advantage into the final quarter.

“We had trouble finishing down the stretch, but played hard the entire time,” Indians coach Lindsay Thompson said.

Flowers finished with 14 points to lead Fort Osage (6-13, 2-6 Middle Seven). Macie Smith added 10 points and Katelyn Ward chipped in eight.

KEARNEY 42, TRUMAN 36: Truman trailed by just one point entering the final quarter but host Kearney pulled away in the fourth to claim a non-conference win.

Truman led 9-7 after one quarter but the host Bulldogs grabbed a 13-12 lead at halftime and maintained the one-point lead through the third quarter.

Deon Monroe scored 12 of her team-high 19 points in the fourth quarter but no other Patriot had a point in the period.

Taliyah Scott and Urya’ Williams each contributed seven points for Truman (14-7), which suffered its third straight loss.

PARK HILL 69, LEE’S SUMMIT NORTH 41: Lee’s Summit North couldn’t recover from a slow start on the way to a Suburban Big Six home loss Monday.

Park Hill grabbed a 20-10 lead after the first quarter and made it 40-21 by halftime.

Halle Fee scored 14 points and Elauni Bennett added 11 as the Broncos (6-12, 1-4 Big Six) suffered their third straight loss.