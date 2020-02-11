When they’re at their best, Blue Springs South creates turnovers and points with quickness and pinpoint passing.

Monday night, when they honored their three seniors, the Jaguars were at their best.

Blue Springs South (16-3) forced 33 turnovers, overwhelming Sedalia Smith-Cotton (9-9) from start to finish in a 58-21 girls basketball victory at South. The Jaguars turned most of those turnovers into 3-pointers, drives through the lane and perfect back-door cuts. And they made the night more special for seniors Aniah Banful, Sophie Lopez and Elizabeth Ernsting.

“It feels good to play like this on senior night,” Lopez said. “It was everything I could ask for. It was perfect.”

The Jaguars started picking Smith-Cotton’s pocket early, collecting 11 turnovers in the first quarter alone. Sophomore guard Jaidynn Smith turned a back-court steal and mid-court interception into early layups. Three of their last four possessions in the quarter ended with patient passing and 3-pointers – the last two from Rollins – for a 20-5 lead.

“We thought athletically we could speed them up a little bit and force them into some tough plays,” South coach Kory Lower said. “And I thought our girls did a good job of rotating – not gambling but just being in the right spot.”

South began the second quarter with an 8-0 run that included a fast-break layup by Lopez off a perfect pass from Hannah Smith. The Jaguars went into halftime up 36-11 and took a 54-20 lead into a running-clock fourth quarter.

“We work really well together,” Lopez said. “We have a lot of unselfish players and we’ll always give it up for a better look and that helps us a lot.”

Lauren Gillig, a 6-foot-1 junior and South’s No. 2 scorer behind Mason, started on the bench so Banful could join the other two seniors. Gillig still scored a game-high 19 points in less than three quarters’ work. Mason, a little wobbly after getting poked in the face in the second quarter and hampered by early foul trouble, still managed 11 points.

And the seniors managed to celebrate their night in style. Their season’s still far from over though – South travels to crosstown rival Blue Springs on Thursday and has home games with Lee’s Summit West and Park Hill next week.

“There were some things we need to clean up, but ultimately it’s a nice way to send out some seniors,” Lower said. “And a fun way to close out their career here.”