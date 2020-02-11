A combination of strong defense and Devin Tomlinson paid off in the fourth quarter for the Blue Springs South boys basketball team Tuesday.

The Jaguars held sixth-ranked Raymore-Peculiar to just six points in the final period and Tomlinson sank a shot at the buzzer to lift them to a 59-57 upset victory at home.

Tomlinson outscored the Panthers in the fourth quarter himself with nine of his team-high 19 points as the Jaguars erased a 51-44 deficit with a 15-6 advantage in the final period.

“We overcame a very poor start and battled our way back,” Jaguars coach Josh Smith said. “Our kids played with a ton of fight and displayed some real toughness. We were down by seven at the end of the third and found a way to make just enough plays. We held an outstanding Ray-Pec team to just six points in them fourth quarter, so our defense down the stretch was a real difference-maker.”

South fell behind 21-10 after the first quarter but pulled within 34-33 by halftime with a 23-13 advantage in the second.

Khayden Hooks sank five 3-pointers and finished with 16 points and Dallas Whitney provided 12 points and “wwas tremendous defensively,” Smith said, to lead the Jaguars, who improved to 10-9 overall and 3-2 in the Suburban Big Six Conference.

Ray-Pec entered Tuesday’s game with an 18-2 record and 5-0 conference mark.

TRUMAN 60, KEARNEY 45: Truman took advantage of a strong start to claim a non-conference road win at Kearney Tuesday.

Jeilel Phillips scored 10 of his 18 points in the second quarter as the Patriots extended a 14-7 first-quarter lead to 29-16 at halftime.

“We had a solid game tonight. Got up early and maintained,” Truman coach Rod Briggs said. “We just need to focus more with a lead. Still doing some silly things here and there that could hurt us in close games.”

Kaimen Lennox fired in 24 points, 10 in the third quarter, and Runney Hernandez chipped in seven for the Patriots (14-7), who snapped a two-game skid.

GRAIN VALLEY 61, WINNETONKA 43: Caden Matlon fired in 22 points to lead Grain Valley to a Suburban Small Seven home victory over Winnetonka Tuesday.

Grain Valley led 27-23 at halftime and pulled away with a 34-20 advantage in the second half.

Josh Kilpatrick tallied 19 points, four rebounds and three assists and Matlon added six rebounds and three assists to his game-high total as the Eagles avenged an earlier 47-46 loss to the Griffins and improved to 15-7 overall and 5-4 in the conference.

LEE’S SUMMIT WEST 47, BLUE SPRINGS 44: Blue Springs struggled offensively in a Suburban Big Six loss to the visiting Titans Tuesday.

The Wildcats trailed 24-22 at halftime but could manage just seven third-quarter points and dropped to 11-8 overall and 4-2 in the conference.

“We didn’t play very well as a group tonight – didn’t rebound very well, didn’t get back in defensive transition and had a hard time knocking down shots when we were open,” Wildcats coach Adam Jones said. “It was a frustrating night for our team. We’ve got to get ourselves right before our next one. Two practices to clean it up before we face (Blue Springs) South on Friday.”

Ikenna Ezeogu scored 13 points, Mike Harrison added 12 and Braden Appelhans had 11 to lead Blue Springs.

PARK HILL 67, LEE’S SUMMIT NORTH 57: Lee’s Summit North couldn’t overcome a slow start as a fourth-quarter rally fell short in a Suburban Big Six loss to host Park Hill Tuesday.

The Trojans jumped to a 23-11 lead after the first quarter and withstood North’s 21-11 advantage in the final period.

Hayden Cole scored 15 points, Dayne Davis added 13 and Kolby Franklin had 10 for the Broncos (4-16, 1-5 Big Six), who have dropped 10 straight.

Girls

VAN HORN 50, BARSTOW 13: Van Horn shut out Barstow in two quarters Tuesday to remain undefeated in the Crossroads Conference.

The Falcons jumped to a 15-7 first-quarter lead and then blanked the Knights in the second to extend the lead to 23-7.

Daisy Washington scored 19 points, Breannah Pace added 12 and Lexi Robinson had nine as the Falcons improved to 14-4 overall and 5-0 in the conference.

ST. MICHAEL 46, ST. TERESA’S 33: St. Michael the Archangel Catholic used a balanced attack to claim a win over host St. Teresa’s Academy Tuesday.

Audrey Maglich, Clare Scheier and Victoria Swingle scored nine points each and Colleen McNamara added eight as the Guardians improved to 15-7 overall.