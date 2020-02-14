After a weather-induced “off” night Wednesday (Feb. 12, 2020), play resumes Thursday in HDC, CLAA high school basketball league tournaments. Hamilton girls drop conference showdown

Tri-County High School’s basketball Lady Mustangs will play top-seeded Grundy County R-5/Newtown-Harris for the Harrison-Daviess Conference Tournament championship Saturday at 6 p.m. after knocking off second-seeded Mercer 56-48 Thursday (Feb. 13, 2020).

The victory over short-handed Mercer, which defeated TCHS by 22 and 23 points in earlier clashes this season before one of the five Lady Cardinals sustained an injury which – at last report – restricted her to being positioned throughout the game only on the offensive end of the court, was not overly unexpected, considering the circumstances. Still, a 30-points flip on the MHS court was no given.

No specifics on the game, beyond the final score, were available at the time of this story’s initial online posting early Friday morning.

Grundy County R-5/Newtown-Harris’s solid squad easily earned its place opposite Tri-County in the championship game with a 46-24 disposal of North Harrison Thursday.

The Carroll-Livingston Activity Association’s conference tournament at Tina-Avalon School bounced back into action Thursday with its consolation-semifinal games after Wednesday’s play was postponed, due to snow and cold.

On Friday, the championship semifinals will be played a day later than originally planned. At 4:30 p.m., the Norborne and Brunswick girls will get things started, followed in order by the Keytesville and Mendon: Northwestern boys, Tina-Avalon and Hardin-Central girls, and, finally, Hale/Bosworth and Southwest Livingston boys.

Saturday’s schedules for each of the tourney’s will have the six final-round games in the CLAA event, starting with the girls’ consolation tilt at 12:30 p.m. and ending with the boys’ championship game at 8 p.m. The pairings for the title games are dependent on Friday’s results.

The first- and third-place games in the HDC tourney at Mercer will occur Saturday, starting at 3 p.m. with the first of the two third-place contests.

CLAA TOURNAMENT

TINA, Mo. — Narrowly earning a chance to play again Saturday afternoon were Southwest Livingston’s and Mendon: Northwestern’s girls, while the Tina-Avalon and Brunswick boys won by more-spacious margins Thursday.

(G) Southwest Livingston 56, Hale/Bosworth 53, ot

After leading 18-7 after one quarter and then blowing a 34-29 lead after three during a high-scoring fourth stanza, Southwest Livingston’s Lady Wildcats (8-11) somehow managed to regroup and gain a 7-4 advantage in the extra time to advance.

Lily Webb netted five of SLHS’ OT tallies, but she and her teammates made it tough on themselves, sinking only three of 12 free throws in the half-quarter. Hale/Bosworth’s Lady Cardinals (5-15) were only marginally more proficient, converting two of seven.

The Lady Wildcats were led in scoring by Makenna Campbell’s 22 points, nine of which came in the initial stanza. Webb tacked on 14. Hale/Bosworth had 19 by Kortney Nelson and 18 by Averi Norris.

(G) Mendon: Northwestern 45, Breckenridge 44

The Breckenridge girls’ bid to snap a 7-years win drought in the conference tourney came ever-so-close to success, even though Northwestern led much, if not all, of the way.

NHS’ Lady Eagles (12-8) had advantages of 11-6, 23-19, and 36-31 after the first three segments, only to have the Lady Bulldogs (3-11) try to chase them down at the wire.

A pair of Jayde Keithley treys and her eight points led the 13-9 closing charge that fell a point short.

For the game, Northwestern received 20 points from Georgeanne Zahner and 14 from Libertie Smith. Keithley’s 21 for Breckenridge led all scorers.

Both sides had reason to lament the close result. Breckenridge made only six of its 22 foul shots, while Northwestern went five for 17.

(B) Tina-Avalon 49, Hardin-Central 34

Up 33-28 after three periods, the host T-A Dragons (6-12) made eight of 12 free throws in the closing segment to close out HCHS’ Bulldogs (4-14) by 15.

Tina-Avalon’s boys got 19 points out of Connor Jenkins, including nine of their 10 in the first stanza. Hunter Colliver chipped in 10 more off the bench.

Hardin-Central’s Kysor Hughes matched Jenkins’ 19.

(B) Brunswick 51, Norborne 35

The favored Wildcats (13-8) took control with a 12-4 second period and NHS’ Pirates (2-17) never recovered.

Three BHS scorers reached twin figures, paced again by Kobe Tatum with 15. J.T. Collier added 12 and Gus Kussman 10.

Norborne had 12 points from Caynen Ellis and 10 by Kobe Gibson.

(G) East Buchanan 55, Hamilton: Penney 34

HAMILTON, Mo. — The host Lady Hornets (15-4, 3-1 conf.) were squelched offensively by the bigger, stronger Lady Bulldogs, limited to between seven and nine points every quarter.

East Buchanan led the KCI Conference showdown between teams previously without a league loss 19-8 after one quarter, having received scoring from five sources and at least three tallies from four of them.

The gap stood at 31-17 at halftime, largely because of four trifectas and 13 points by EBHS’ Audrey Elifrits.

After intermission, the Lady Bulldogs repeatedly pushed the ball inside to 6’ freshman Gracie Kelsey, who had been checked only two points in the first half. She made up for lost time with 13 in the remaining time. That more than kept Hamilton at bay.

Elifrits’ 16 points led the winners with Kelsey right behind with 15. Hamilton had 15 from Nora Ford, but only one other player netted more than four.

Hamilton: Penney will host Mid-Buchanan in more loop action Friday.