High school boys basketball
Brashear, Bevier
Nothing reported.
Monroe City 63, Macon 50
Macon - No stats by deadline.
Harrisburg 50, Knox Co. 41
Knox - Robert Mauck, 14 points; Conner Hayes, 10 points.
Fayette 72, Schuyler Co. 50
Schuyler - No stats by deadline.
Meadville 52, Green City 41
Green City - Laydon Fields, 17 points; Chris Barto, 15 points; 12 rebounds.
High school girls basketball
Green City 73, Meadville 62
Green City - Brooke Littrell, 45 points; Celeste Athon, 13 points.
Brashear 56, Bevier 30
Brashear - Alexa Higgins, 24 points; 12 rebounds; Hannah Grissom, 12 points; Tanna Garlock, 9 points, 10 rebounds.
Macon 62, Monroe City 53
Macon - Kate Hawkins, 21 points; Tierra Wood, 11 points; Katie Richardson, 10 points; Lexi Miller, 10 points.
Knox Co. 41, Harrisburg 38
Knox - Riley Strange, 21 points.
Schuyler Co. 63, Fayette 50
Schuyler - Tinley Roberts, 19 points; MaKinley Aeschliman, 15 points; Jacie Morris, 14 points.