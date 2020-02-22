Austin Miller @AustinMillerKDE

Saturday

Feb 22, 2020 at 12:01 AM


High school boys basketball


Brashear, Bevier


Nothing reported.


Monroe City 63, Macon 50


Macon - No stats by deadline.


Harrisburg 50, Knox Co. 41


Knox - Robert Mauck, 14 points; Conner Hayes, 10 points.


Fayette 72, Schuyler Co. 50


Schuyler - No stats by deadline.


Meadville 52, Green City 41


Green City - Laydon Fields, 17 points; Chris Barto, 15 points; 12 rebounds.


High school girls basketball


Green City 73, Meadville 62


Green City - Brooke Littrell, 45 points; Celeste Athon, 13 points.


Brashear 56, Bevier 30


Brashear - Alexa Higgins, 24 points; 12 rebounds; Hannah Grissom, 12 points; Tanna Garlock, 9 points, 10 rebounds.


Macon 62, Monroe City 53


Macon - Kate Hawkins, 21 points; Tierra Wood, 11 points; Katie Richardson, 10 points; Lexi Miller, 10 points.


Knox Co. 41, Harrisburg 38


Knox - Riley Strange, 21 points.


Schuyler Co. 63, Fayette 50


Schuyler - Tinley Roberts, 19 points; MaKinley Aeschliman, 15 points; Jacie Morris, 14 points.