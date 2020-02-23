Nate Schwartze had the ball in his hands when the Tolton boys basketball team needed a big play Saturday night, and the senior delivered.

His drive and layup with 12 seconds remaining in regulation brought Class 3 No. 4 Tolton even at 56 with visiting No. 2 Cardinal Ritter in both teams’ regular-season finale. With a defensive stop as time expired, the Trailblazers forced overtime.

Then the game took one final U-turn for the worse.

Cardinal Ritter (17-6) erupted for 18 points to dominate the extra session, escaping Columbia with a 74-64 victory over the Trailblazers (18-4).

"We did a lot of good things but we did some bad things, and against a team like that, they’re gonna capitalize," Tolton coach Jeremy Osborne said. "We didn’t limit our mistakes enough. It’s a bump in the road. It sucks. It hurts. It’s supposed to.

"You’ve gotta be a man. You’ve gotta deal with it. You’ve gotta get better from it and move on."

Sophomore Jevon Porter paced Tolton with 20 points, converting 12 of 13 attempts from the free-throw line and draining a pair of 3-pointers. Senior Chase Martin scored 18 points, including the Trailblazers’ lone two field goals in overtime.

Luther Burdon scored 20 points to lead four Cardinal Ritter players in double figures.

Tolton led 30-24 at halftime and clung to a 42-40 lead entering the fourth quarter. Cardinal Ritter refused to go away despite shooting just 17-for-32 (53%) from the line overall.

"It sucks because it was our last home game with all the seniors, but ultimately our goal is to win districts and win state, so we’ve just gotta learn from it," Porter said. "We’ve gotta stay tough throughout the whole game. We’ve got to pay attention to detail. We had a lot of mental lapses and that’s how they got most of their points."

Next up for Tolton is the Class 3 District 9 Tournament, which the No. 2 seed Trailblazers begin at 7 p.m. Tuesday with a first-round game against host and No. 7 seed Eldon (3-19).

Osborne said he talked with his players about Saturday being a road bump, not a roadblock.

"Motivation lies in the fact that it’s win or go home," Osborne said about the district tournament. "Our guys are gonna fight, they’re gonna scrap, they’re gonna be resilient like they always are, and we’ll see where the chips fall."