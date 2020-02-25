Northeast R-IV School at Cairo girls, the No. 2 seed in the Class 1 District 10 tournament, took care of business Monday defeating seventh-seed and event host Sturgeon 70-41.

Cairo (17-9) had the contest well in control leading by 17 when the first quarter ended and 36-12 by halftime.

For the fifth straight game, the Lady 'Cats were well-balanced in scoring. Gracie Brumley led the way with 14 points, Rileigh Eberhardt had 13, Morgan Taylor tallied 12 and Allison Dunwoody came off the bench to supply 10. Meanwhile, eight points were added by Shaylee Chrisman and Quincy Wiegand.

Sturgeon girls (1-22) leading scorer was Alaina Hall with 11 points. Sydney Lawson, Jalissa Woods, Sydney Lawson and Cade McMorris all had six points.

Cairo moves into the 7:30 p.m semifinal Wednesday facing Glasgow (12-12), a 51-19 first round winner over Higbee (8-16).

The 6 p.m. Wednesday semifinal pits top-seed Community R-VI of Laddonia (24-1) against Madison (11-13).

Girls district final is set for 6:30 p.m. Friday.

The District 10 boys bracket games begin Tuesday.