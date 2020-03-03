The Lee’s Summit North boys basketball team survived to play another day.

Hayden Cole poured in 23 points as the Broncos staved off Belton in a Class 5 District 13 semifinal for a 57-56 win and a berth in Tuesday’s semifinals.

The Broncos grabbed a 16-13 lead after the first quarter and clung to a 42-41 lead entering the fourth but held off the Pirates at Lee’s Summit High School.

Cole sank four 3-pointers on the way to his game-high total. Dayne Davis added 11 points and Peyton Anderson had nine.

The Broncos (5-20) face top-seeded and sixth-ranked Raymore-Peculiar (22-3) at 8:30 p.m. Tuesday.

Girls

WINNETONKA 51, VAN HORN 44: A furious fourth-quarter rally wasn’t enough to save the Van Horn girls from a sluggish first half in the Class 4 District 15 semifinals at the Interscholastic Fieldhouse in Kansas City.

The Falcons managed just six first-half points – three in each quarter – while falling behind 23-6 at the intermission.

Trailing 35-16 entering the fourth quarter, the Falcons outscored the Griffins 28-16 but it was enough as they finished the season at 15-9.

Daisy Washington scored 15 points, Lexi Robinson added 11 and Breannah Pace had seven to lead Van Horn.