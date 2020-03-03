The Lady Spartans once again could not find any offensive rhythm Monday and had its 2019-2020 season come to an end as Moberly suffered a 34-31 loss to Kirksville in first round girls play of the Class 4 District 8 tournament held at Mexico High School.

Kirksville (11-14) advance to the 7:30 p.m. semifinal Tuesday where they engage with second-seed Mexico. Girls district championship is set for 6 p.m. Thursday.

Tied at 8 as the first quarter ended, Kirksville's Marie Totta scored what proved to be the go-ahead 3-pointer with 5:34 left in the second quarter to deliver the Tigers a 13-10 advantage. Kate Wollmering nailed an open three about 50-seconds later and then Corinne Vorkink executed a conventional 3-point play to cap a 9-0 run en route to Kirksville claiming a 19-14 lead by halftime.

“This was the type of game we thought it would be, a low scoring one, but we thought we would be able to score more points than we did. Kirksville got some early looks at the basket when we did not communicate well to fall behind at halftime. But for the most part we sat down and guarded them well,” Lady Spartans coach Tony Vestal said.

Vorkink finished with nine points, and both Kenslie Stufflebean and Anna Moore tossed in seven to lead the Tigers.

Moberly opened the third quarter with a full-court press that found some success to cut the deficit to 21-20 after the third. Kirksville scored six unanswered points to open the last segment, and led by five with 49-seconds left when Moberly was forced to foul.

Senior Mary Billington gave the Lady Spartans some hope in the final 32-seconds as she knocked down 3 of 4 free throws and her three from the top of the key at 0:08 remaining brought Moberly within 32-30.

But time was not on the Lady Spartans (12-13) side.

“We just struggled once again putting the ball through the hoop. Scoring points has been a struggle for us,” said Vestal, whose team has averaged 35 points in their last 10 games

“We came out in the second half to press them and sped them up as we were hoping this would lead to us scoring in transition or getting some steals. We climbed back, but then we struggled with the offense again and could not score,” added Vestal. “Our girls battled to give themselves a shot but the ball just would not go in the basket.”

Billington finished with a game-high 17 points and Aleesia Oliver had eight for the Lady Spartans. Verné Holt chipped in two points and freshman Kennedy Messer had one.

This was the fourth meeting this season among these North Central Missouri Conference rivals. The Tigers won 44-43 at home and 41-38 at Moberly, while the Lady Spartans claimed the encounter at the Macon Invitational by a 58-44 result.