Chris Bowie @BDNBowie

Sunday

Mar 8, 2020 at 12:21 PM


JQH Arena


Springfield


Thursday, March 12


BOYS


Class 1


Dora 30-2 vs. Jefferson (Conception) 28-2, 6:50 p.m.


Golden City 27-2 vs. St. Elizabeth 24-5, 8:30 p.m.


Friday, March 13


JQH Arena


3rd place, 12:50 p.m.


1st place, 4:30 p.m.


JQH Arena


Springfield


Thursday, March 12


GIRLS


Class 1


South Iron 25-4 vs. South Nodaway with Jefferson (Conception) 27-3, 3:30 p.m.


Walnut Grove 26-5 vs. Community R-6 28-1, 5:10 p.m.


Friday, March 13


Hammons Student Center


3rd place, 11 a.m.


JQH Arena


1st place, 2:40 p.m.


Hammons Student Center


Springfield


Thursday, March 12


BOYS


Class 2


Oran 26-5 vs. Skyline 29-2, 6:20 p.m.


Milan 25-3 vs. Hartville 29-2, 8:10 p.m.


Saturday, March 14


JQH Arena


3rd place, 12:50 p.m.


1st place, 8:10 p.m.


Hammons Student Center


Springfield


Thursday, March 12


GIRLS


Class 2


Oran 25-5 vs. East Buchanan 27-3, 2:40 p.m.


Tipton 25-5 vs. Blue Eye 27-4, 4:30 p.m.


Saturday, March 14


JQH Arena


3rd place, 11 a.m.


1st place, 6:20 p.m.


JQH Arena


Springfield


Friday, March 13


BOYS


Class 3


Charleston 27-4 vs. Monroe City 28-2, 6:20 p.m.


Cardinal Ritter 23-6 vs. Blair Oaks 28-2, 8:10 p.m.


Saturday, March 14


Hammons Student Center


3rd place, 11 a.m.


JQH Arena


1st place, 4:30 p.m.


JQH Arena


Springfield


Thursday, March 12


GIRLS


Class 3


Licking 24-6 vs. Macon 24-4, 11 a.m.


Whitfield 26-5 vs. Strafford 28-3, 12:50 p.m.


Saturday, March 14


Hammons Student Center


3rd place, 12:50 p.m.


JQH Arena


1st place, 2:40 p.m.


Babe Ruth softball signups will be accepted thru March 28


Boonville Babe Ruth Commissioner Kathy Howard said players who were unable to sign up for Boonville Babe Ruth Softball should sign up online at http://boonvillesoftballbaberuthsoftball.website.sportssignup.com/ or they may follow the link on the Boonville Babe Ruth Softball Facebook page.


Sign ups will be accepted until tryouts on March 28th. As always, they may contact Howard for further information.


Sports


Calendar


Friday, March 13


Class 1 third and championship games, TBA.


Class 2-3 semifinals, TBA.


Saturday, March 14


Class 4 boys and girls quarterfinals, TBA.


Boonville baseball in Jamboree at Liberty Park in Sedalia, TBA.


Class 2-3 third and championship games, TBA.


Friday, March 20


Boonville baseball at Fulton, 5 p.m.


Saturday, March 21


Fatima/Capital City vs. Boonville baseball, 10 a.m.