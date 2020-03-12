CAMDENTON — Rock Bridge boys basketball entered the Class 5 state sectionals on a 20-game winning streak. The Bruins won by double digits in 15 games along that stretch and had been victorious in their previous five by nearly 12 points per game.

But if there’s been one holdup in the midst of such success, it’s the third quarter.

Rock Bridge got outscored 21-10 in the third quarter of its Class 5 District 9 semifinal game against Smith-Cotton, then was outscored 18-6 in the period during the district championship against Battle. This was an issue that weighed heavily on head coach Jim Scanlon’s mind before Wednesday’s state sectional game against Ozark.

The Bruins were held scoreless in the final 4 minutes, 32 seconds of the third quarter. The Tigers finished on an 8-0 run and outscored the Bruins 13-3 in the period. Rock Bridge committed four straight turnovers during that stretch and trailed 36-35 heading into the fourth. Blaine Cline scored seven of his team-high 15 points in the third.

"Same third-quarter Rock Bridge," Scanlon said with disappointment after the game.

Just like in the Bruins’ 16-point victory over Smith-Cotton and thrilling 52-49 victory over the Spartans, however, Rock Bridge pulled through when it mattered.

The Bruins survived once again, rallying to defeat Ozark 65-53 in double overtime.

Xavier Sykes, the Class 5 District 9 most valuable player, scored 26 points in the 12-point victory for the Bruins. He has averaged 21.3 points a game in the three matchups against the Tigers this season.

"Third quarters for the last three games have not been our quarter," Sykes said. "We have to take the good with the bad. The third quarter didn’t go as planned and we just thought, ‘You know what, we’re only down by four. It’s nothing near what we were down with Battle.’ We were in that predicament before and we just take it play by play."

Sykes posted seven points and went 5-for-5 from the free-throw line in the fourth quarter to force overtime. With 26.6 seconds left in regulation, he made the play of the game. Sykes blew past his defender on the baseline, finished through contact and completed the three-point play to tie the game at 47.

Ozark coach Mark Schweitzer had wanted to foul with the Tigers up three with less than 30 seconds and Rock Bridge in the double bonus. Instead, Schweitzer watched the game slip out of his team’s control.

"It was a missed defensive assignment," Schweitzer said. "Sykes was throwing it in and I tried to get the guy guarding him to back off to help on cutters and pick him back up. We were too late. Sykes did a great job of recognizing it. He threw it in, cut in, got (the ball) and just went off to the races."

It’s part of the Sykes experience for the Bruins’ coaching staff. There were moments he was brilliant against Ozark. Then there were stretches, like the final minutes of the third, where Sykes tried to do too much and had two turnovers in three possessions.

"When we needed a big bucket, he got a big three-point play," Scanlon said. "He is what he is, but he made a heck of a play when we needed it."

Sykes scored the first four points for Rock Bridge in overtime, along with some turnovers. But when it mattered once again, he made the right read and dumped it down to senior Charles Wilson with less than 10 seconds remaining.

Wilson could have shot a baseline mid-range jumper but elected to drive in closer before missing a potential game-winner floater off the glass in the first overtime session. Similar to Sykes’ game-winning assist to senior Brant Bowers in the district final, Sykes made the right play again, this time with a different result.

Rock Bridge blew the game open with a 9-2 run in double overtime after sophomore Hudson Dercher got things started with a 3-pointer off an assist from Sykes. The Bruins looked dominant in the second overtime; a complete 180 from early in the second half.

"We were kind of starry-eyed, down and out, and they took it to us," Scanlon said. "We didn’t respond very well. It’s just tough to win. These guys won and I’m so happy for them."

Wilson and Jacob Ungles each finished with nine points for Rock Bridge.

Rock Bridge (24-3) is scheduled to face Kickapoo (19-9) in the state quarterfinals at 7:45 p.m. Saturday at Southwest Baptist University. This is the Bruins’ fourth straight year in the quarterfinals.