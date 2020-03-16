Relief is on the way from the National Association of Intercollegiate Athletics.

As it announced the cancellation of its spring sports regular season and championships for all schools due to ongoing coronavirus concerns, the NAIA added Monday that no spring student-athlete will be charged a season of competition.

The stoppage comes after the Center for Disease Control and Prevention recommended that events consisting of 50 people or more be postponed or canceled for the next eight weeks.

“Any spring sport student-athlete who was enrolled full-time in 2020 will be awarded two additional semester terms of attendance or the equivalent,” the organization said in a statement.

The American Midwest Conference, an NAIA league in which Columbia College and Stephens College are members, announced last week it canceled all regular-season competition and conference championships for the spring.

AMC Commissioner Will Wolper last week described the cancellation of the spring season as “a tough decision” but said the “No. 1 priority is the health, safety and well-being of our student-athletes, coaches, administrators and community.”

NAIA President and CEO Jim Carr said in a statement Monday that all scenarios for salvaging the spring season were considered.

The growing state of emergency left no other option, however.

“We could not in good conscience move forward with the spring sports season and championships,” Carr said.

The NAIA said in the announcement it is continuing to address outstanding questions related to these “unprecedented changes,” including the eligibility extension.

Columbia College athletic director James Arnold on Monday applauded the NAIA’s move to not charge spring athletes a season of competition.

“We are anxiously awaiting more information to help us determine how we can best serve our spring sport student-athletes,” Arnold wrote in a post on social media. “We will be working around the clock to navigate all of the moving parts.”