The Columbia Daily Tribune is changing its annual Tribbys Best of Prep Awards Show from a physical event — originally scheduled for Saturday, June 20 — to a star-studded online awards show that will be available at no charge at 6 p.m. Thursday, June 18.

The show will feature more than 20 professional athletes as hosts and award announcers, and provide the community with an on-demand broadcast to maintain the tradition of honoring local student-athletes for their hard work and dedication in their sport during the past school year.

“Our top priority for this event remains celebrating the outstanding high school athletes in our community,” said Jim Van Nostrand, the Tribune’s executive editor.

“While our plans have changed in the face of the coronavirus pandemic and the uncertainty it creates for hosting a large event this summer, we think this is the best way to respond proactively and create an online show unlike anything the Tribbys has been in the past,” he added.

The awards show will be available to watch on any smart device through YouTube and the event website, columbiatribune.com/tribbys, thanks to the continued support of area business leaders, including partner University of Missouri Health Care.

The special awards event will be hosted by television sports anchors Jesse Palmer and Sage Steele. Palmer and Steele work for ESPN — Palmer as a college football analyst, Steele a co-host of SportsCenter.

Celebrity athletes participating in the awards presentation will include New Orleans Saints quarterback Drew Brees, as the football award presenter; Olympic gold medalist Venus Williams, as the tennis award presenter; Olympic gold medalist Misty May-Treanor, as the volleyball award presenter; and Olympic gold medalist Jackie Joyner-Kersee, as the cross country and track awards presenter.

More celebrity athletes will be announced in the coming weeks.

“We are looking forward to having some of the biggest names in sports help us honor the best Boone County has to offer,” said Kevin Graeler, the Tribune’s sports editor.

“This is bound to be a special night of recognition, as we plan to shine a spotlight on not only fall and winter sports, but also spring sport seniors who lost their final season.”

The show will feature opportunities to win autographed gifts and other prizes, both before the debut and during the show. Students who register online by Sunday, May 10 on the event website will receive event updates and be included in any gift mailings.

More information can be found on the event website at columbiatribune.com/tribbys.