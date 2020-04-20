Eldon senior Kelsey Wallis has made quite a few memories during her time as a Mustang.

From honors in sports to the Future Farmers of America, her hard work has paid off and she will unfortunately not have the opportunity to make a few more memories this spring due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

In the past four years Wallis has become a three-time Tri-County All-Conference runner in cross country, played basketball in the winter and has been part of a track team that has seen plenty of success as well. Wallis has been a member of two Tri-County Conference championship teams and two district championship teams and enjoyed being a member of the 4x800 relay team that qualified for state in 2018.

“Qualifying for state track my sophomore year, I will never forget the absolute joy I felt in that moment,” Wallis said, looking back. “It was so exciting to see our hard work and dedication pay off.”

In her time with the Future Farmers of America (FFA), Wallis has placed fourth at nationals in Agriculture Issues, second at state in Ag Sales, third at state in FFA Knowledge and served as the Chapter President this year. Wallis has also been a member of the Fellowship of Christian Athletes and the National Honors Society.

Q: Was there anything you were looking forward to, especially this spring, as you started to get ready for your final high school season?

A: I was looking forward to running my last track season with some of my best friends! Our senior group was excited about competing together one last time. It’s hard to realize that I will never have another race on my home track ever!

Q: Is there anything you love about track and field or anything this pandemic made you realize and what were your thoughts when you found out the season would be significantly delayed and eventually cancelled?

A: I have recently realized how much I enjoy practice. It was time I was able to spend with my friends. Even when we had difficult workouts, I was able to laugh and have fun because I was running with amazing girls next to me. I loved being able to spend hours doing what I love with the people I love.

Q: What has the quarantine been like and were there any steps you took to stay sharp incase there was an opportunity to compete in the future? What was it like to represent Eldon, now looking back?

A: I continued my workouts, but had to change them up to make it work from my house. I am running and have done weight/strength training multiple times a week in hopes of being able to compete one last time. Looking back now, I realize I was part of a team that had dominated in girls track for many years. I was glad that I got to be a part of it.

Q: Anything you would like your teammates and coaches to know?

A: High school athletes: Do’t take your time for granted. It goes by so quickly. You never now when you might have your last race, match or game.

Emily Guthrie: Thank you for pushing me to give my best each day! I have loved running with you the past two years! You are going to do great things!

Anna Herbert and Lauren Imler: Thank you both for being amazing friends! I wish I could have watched you both race one more time! I am so glad we had many runs together! Love you both so much!