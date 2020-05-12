The presence of Macks Creek senior Hunter Lane will not be forgotten anytime soon upon his graduation this spring.

Standing at 6-foot-4, the senior could not be ignored on the basketball court and especially so in the area of the floor that bears his last name. Lane became an All-State player for the Pirates, achieving a double-double in all but one game as a junior only to accomplish the feat in every single game as a senior. As a result, Lane reached over 1,500 career points and over 1,000 career rebounds over the past four years and his talents went beyond the gym as well.

On the baseball diamond, Lane’s efforts helped Macks Creek reach the district title game a season ago and the Pirates were certainly eager to get back at it this season before the COVID-19 pandemic came around. Lane also earned All-State honors playing baseball and his pitching may have certainly had something to do with that.

Prior to what was supposed to be the start of his senior season, Lane was at 141 career strikeouts, 80 of which came as a junior alone last spring. The school record at Macks Creek for career strikeouts belongs to 2018 graduate Gage Mashburn, who put together 221 for his career, and Lane was certainly looking forward to having the opportunity to catch up to his old teammate.

When Lane was not pulling down rebounds, scoring points, firing pitches to the plate or making use of his bat, he was involved as a member of the Future Farmers of America the past four years at Macks Creek. Now, he will be working towards his next chapter and looking to make his mark on his future pursuits and ambitions as he has done the past four years.

Q: Was there anything you were looking forward to, especially this spring, as you started to get ready for your final high school season?

A: I was looking to break the strikeout record. I was 80 strikeouts away from breaking it.

Q: Is there anything you loved about your spring sport or anything this pandemic made you realize and what were your thoughts when you found out the season would be cancelled?

A: It made me realize how much I love baseball, how much I am going to miss it and how much it really means to me. It was kind heartbreaking and I thought there may be a chance of summer ball, but there was not enough to play summer ball. Then it hit me that I was not going to be able to play again.

Q: What has quarantine been like and were there any steps you took to stay sharp incase there was an opportunity to compete in the future? What was it like to represent Macks Creek, now looking back?

A: I’ve been pretty busy working 60-hour weeks at Captain Ron’s. It was fun to represent them and play for a small school. Everyone knows everyone and you get real close to everybody.

Q: Anything you want your teammates and coaches to know?

A: Don’t ever think there is going to be a next season because there always won’t be.