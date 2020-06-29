The Kansas City Mavericks have begun to build their roster for the 2020-21 season.

The Mavericks announced Monday that they have signed rookie defenseman Tommy Muck to a standard player contract. He is the first player signed for the first season under new head coach Tad O’Had.

Muck, a native of Inver Grove Heights, Minnesota, comes to the Mavericks after a four-year career at Bemidji (Minn.) State University. He was voted team captain for his senior season, when he tallied four goals and 16 assists with a plus-15 plus-minus rating in 37 games. He was named to the WCHA’s All-Star team.

"He instills the qualities that we want in our Mavs players," Tad O’Had, Mavericks head coach and director of hockey operations, said of Muck. :He was an exceptional leader at Bemidji State, captaining the team his senior year. … Coaches and scouts rave about his compete level and willingness to always do what is best for the team. He routinely is first over the boards for critical moments, penalty kill and when the team needs an energy boost. He is exactly the type of young, hungry D-man that can be very successful at the pro level. He is chock full of character and an exceptional addition to the Mavs."

Muck played 150 games at Bemidji State and had a plus-13 rating and 30 assists for his college career.

The Mavericks are slated to open the home portion of their schedule on Oct. 17 at Cable Dahmer Arena against the Tulsa Oilers.