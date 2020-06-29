Moments after senior Braeden Schramm’s RBI single gave the Truman Patriots a 4-3, eight-inning win and a doubleheader sweep of longtime rival William Chrisman, the lanky pitcher/infielder was back on the field playing catch with his father.

Schramm was joined by six of his senior teammates as they enjoyed a game of catch with their fathers after a special day at Truman, where the Patriots used a five-run, no-hit fifth inning to claim a 6-1 win in the first game and Schramm’s big two-out hit to win Game 2.

"In that situation, there is no one I would rather have at the plate than Braeden," Truman coach Corey Lathrom said after the Patriots improved to 3-0 in this special week in which the Patriots, Bears and Van Horn high schools are meeting in baseball, golf, soccer, tennis and track and field.

"This is the best day ever," Schramm said before walking onto the field with his parents. "First, no one ever thought this was going to happen. I think we’re the only school district that is allowing teams to play and we are all so thankful.

"To be able to go out and play catch with my dad, after getting the game-winning hit, is the type of thing you dream about. And it came true today."

The Bears had taken a 3-2 lead in the top of the seventh inning on a Billy Ross double and stolen base and Matt Miller sacrifice fly.

But Truman tied it 3-all on a double by Bryce Greenwalt and an RBI single by pinch-hitter Devin Taylor.

Truman won the game in the eighth when leadoff hitter Randy Ayala-Lopez walked and advanced to third on Zach Servi’s single.

Schramm then delivered one of the biggest RBIs of his Truman career.

"Truman deserves the win, they got the hits when they needed them, and we had way too many missed opportunities," Chrisman coach Miles Shelton said. "This has been such a blessing to be able to play Truman, and we all wanted to win today, but it just feels so good to put on a uniform and go out and play some baseball."

The first game was a 1-1 pitchers’ duel until the fifth inning when Truman scored five runs – on a Schramm sacrifice fly, two hit batters and two walks with the bases loaded.

"Well," quipped Lathrom, "at least we found a way to score some runs. It was painful, but we scored."

Lathrom was the proud father after the second game as he was able to play catch with his 9-year-old son Connor, who had been with his dad at Truman since 7:30 a.m. Monday.

"He got up, came to the field with me and hung around while I mowed the field. He’s a trooper, and he loves baseball as much as his dad," Lathrom said.

The three-day doubleheader series has allowed Truman, Chrisman and Van Horn to honor their seniors. Truman was able to honor its 11 seniors Monday – Schramm, Servi, Andrew Thompson, Bradley Menzies, Brett Lundquist, Austin Lewis, Luke Ragan, Holden Brooks, Hayden Torpey, Cody Pleacher and Jordan McKinney.

"That’s the best thing about this," Lathrom said, "is honoring our seniors and their parents."