At the conclusion of the Midwest Premier 17U tournament on Sunday, Inside Edge founder and director of player development Todd Clausen raved about Isaiah Frost.

The senior-to-be at Blue Springs South put together a solid tournament and Inside Edge went 4-1 in the open division of the tournament at Creekside Ball Park.

"He’s a stud and everybody wants him," Clausen said of Frost. "He’s got several options."

A day later, Frost narrowed his option down to one: Missouri.

Around noon on Monday, Frost tweeted out his verbal commitment to play for the Tigers.

"I’m extremely excited," Frost said. "I have been wanting to do something like this my whole life. It’s always been my dream to play D-I baseball and to be in the SEC and the big dogs of college baseball. I’m excited. I can’t wait for the opportunity."

Mizzou head coach Steve Bieser first started recruiting Frost three months ago and ultimately landed the center fielder who also had offers from UAB, Wichita State and Louisiana Tech.

Frost said he made his mind up Saturday but didn’t let anyone know until he posted the tweet. He said there were plenty of draws to go to Missouri from development and competition to how he felt on campus and the home-like atmosphere.

An All-Suburban Big Six Conference pick as a sophomore for Blue Springs South, Frost is also a two-time Missouri Baseball Coaches Association academic all-state pick with a 3.75 GPA.

The left-handed hitting and throwing Frost was praised for his swing by writers for Prep Baseball Report this past weekend. He is also fast (4.42 second in a 40-yard dash), which has helped him make some gold-glove worthy catches. He made two such catches in the Mid-America Baseball Southwest Open tournament earlier this spring in Springfield for the Inside Edge 18U Silvestri team. The team went 5-0 to win the championship and Frost had four extra-base hits during the weekend.

Inside Edge will be in Warrensburg for a tournament starting Thursday. He is the second on Inside Edge to pick Missouri as a landing spot this summer, following pitcher Cam Careswell, a Lee’s Summit West product. Another teammate, Zach Dillman from Lee’s Summit West, has committed to Missouri State.

"We just started playing with each other this year, but it is cool to have that bond," said Frost, who had an RBI single to help Blue Springs South win a district championship last year against Grain Valley.

TheBaseballCube.com lists only 14 other players that have made the jump from Blue Springs South to a Division I program.

He is the first Blue Springs South product to play for Missouri since Jeff Lusardi did so in the 2011 season. Before that, you have to go back to Ryan Gargano who was on the 2007 team.

Those two were at other schools before Missouri: Lusardi at Arizona State and Gargano at Crowder College. Frost will be the first Tiger to come straight to Columbia from Blue Springs South High School since Bret Harvel, who played in 2005-06 before transferring to Northwest Missouri State.

Frost, who also plays cornerback/wide receiver for the Jaguars football team, is just the latest in a talented family to head to college. Isaiah’s cousin, Darian, is a softball player at Missouri State, while her brother, D.J. played football at Missouri State. Isaiah’s older brother, Kendrick, plays hockey at Army. Their dad, Clark Frost III, played football at Missouri and his uncle, Damon, played football at Missouri State.

The patriarch of the family, Clark Frost II, is in the Central Missouri hall of fame for his accolades playing football.