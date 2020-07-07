Several student-athletes from Eastern Jackson County were among the many from Graceland University named to the Heart of America Athletic Conference Scholar Athletes list for the 2019-20 school year.

In order to qualify for the honor, a student-athlete must have a cumulative GPA of 3.40 or higher (on a 4.0 scale), a minimum of 60 accumulated credit hours, at least five semesters of college and attended the nominating institution for at least two semesters prior to being nominated, and documented participation in a varsity competition

Those local student-athletes who made the list include:

• Carter Wiley of Independence is majoring in business administration and participated in men's golf for Graceland.

• Collin McClaran of Independence is majoring in biology and participated in men's soccer.

• David Vandermark of Blue Springs is majoring in criminal justice and participated in men's soccer.

• Steven Shaw of Blue Springs is majoring in biology and participated in men's golf.

• Kelsey Thompson of Independence is majoring in biology and participated in dance.

• Tabitha Watson of Sugar Creek is majoring in business administration and participated in dance.

• Zachary Grover of Lee’s Summit is majoring in computer science and information technology and participated in men's cross country and men's track and field.

• Dylan Fox of Lee’s Summit is majoring in computer science and information technology and participated in men's soccer.

• Beth Presler of Independence is majoring in music and participated in women's volleyball.