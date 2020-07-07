While the first two players signed under the leadership of new Kansas City Mavericks coach Tad O’Had have been rookies, the ECHL team announced Tuesday the re-signing of popular forward Loren Ulett.

"We’re putting together a team fans can be proud of, on and off the ice," said O’Had, the former associate head coach of the Florida Everblades, "and we are so excited that Loren is going to be a part of our team.

"When I saw him play against Florida, he was the type of player who stood out. He’s a big power forward who isn’t afraid to defend his teammates. He’s a team-first guy and a player I really began to pay attention to once I signed on with Kansas City.

"I know how much (assistant coach) Kohl (Schulz) thinks of him, and we all think that he is a very important piece to our puzzle this season."

In 55 games with the Mavericks last season Ulett had 10 goals and eight assists. He finished with 83 penalty minutes and had a minus-11 plus-minus rating. He had eight points in 38 games with Kansas City in the 2018-19 season after coming up from the Birmingham Bulls of the A-level Southern Professional Hockey League

"He’s not afraid to mix it up, and I like that," O’Had continued. "I hope our fans have been excited with our first two signings, because those rookies are going to hopefully make an impact, and we really believe that Loren’s best hockey is ahead of him.

"We like his path – from the SPHL. He has earned his spot on our roster and is really going to be a fun player to coach and a fun player for our fans to watch."

The first two rookies the Mavericks signed this season are defensemen Tommy Muck of Bemidji State University and Luke Bafia of Western Michigan University.

"The next couple of signings are going to be familiar names too," O’Had said. "I’m excited about what’s happening in Kansas City with the (Patrick) Mahomes signing. And I hope our fans are excited about our signings, too."