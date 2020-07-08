The Kansas City Chiefs are taking a cautious approach to selling tickets for the 2020 season.

The Super Bowl LIV champion announced a new ticket plan Wednesday that plans on a reduced capacity and a seating reconfiguration for Arrowhead Stadium because of the COVID-19 pandemic.

The team said that because it can’t fairly find seats for every season ticket holder – because of a limited number of seats – it will automatically credit all season ticket holders’ 2020 payments toward season tickets in 2021.

In addition, all single-game tickets purchased through the primary market will be issued an automatic refund to the method of payment. Anyone who purchased tickets through a resale marketplace will need to visit the place where they were bought to review their options. Single-game parking passes that have already been purchased through the team will automatically be refunded as well.

"People around the country and around the world are getting accustomed to a constantly changing environment and the same goes for all of us in Chiefs Kingdom," Chiefs President Mark Donovan said in a press release. "While our goal all offseason was to have a full stadium as we begin our Super Bowl title defense, it is out of consideration of the health and safety of our fans, employees, coaches and players that we move forward with a reduced-capacity plan that adheres to local guidelines and expert recommendations. As we looked at ways to navigate this unusual season, our first priority was to offer a fair and flexible plan for our loyal and valued season ticket members, and we believe we accomplished that. While it will be a different experience for everyone, we are looking forward to welcoming fans to Arrowhead this fall."

The Chiefs said they will announce single-game sales once the final number of available seats are determined based on guidance from the NFL. Season ticket holders who retain their 2020 funds as 2021 credit will be given first access in priority order based on their tenure. Any remaining tickets will be offered to the public.

When reduced capacity single-game tickets go on sale, the Chiefs said they will only sell tickets to the preseason game and the first few games of the regular season because regulations may change later.

Season ticket holders who want to receive a full refund instead of the 2021 credit can do so by contacting their ticket representative by phone or email, but they will not be eligible for 2020 benefits, which include:

• Automatically included in a single-game presale for any available seats in 2020, once a final capacity is determined.

• Credit can be utilized to purchase single-game tickets for a reduced-capacity 2020 season, if they choose.

• Receive their 2020 season ticket member box with exclusive gifts.

• Season ticket pricing will remain flat for 2021 and they will accrue a year of season ticket member tenure for the 2020 season, regardless of if they attend any games or not in 2020.

• If the team is permitted to host a full-capacity crowd for any potential playoff games, season ticket members who did not opt for a refund will be given the first opportunity to purchase their seats.

• Parking or hospitality club passes purchased as part of season tickets can be managed exactly like tickets – either as a credit for 2021 or a full-refund, if requested.

Even if season ticket holders opt for the full refund instead of the credit, they will still be issued a 2021 renewal for their same season ticket locations and will maintain their tenure.

The Chiefs also said that all aspects of the gameday experience for the upcoming season – including parking, tailgating, guest services, food and beverage, retail and stadium operations – are being evaluated and will be announced prior to the start of the season.