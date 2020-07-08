The Kansas City Mavericks have re-signed forward Bryan Lemos.

The team announced the move Wednesday. The Mavericks now have four players officially under contract for the 2020-21 season, the first for new head coach Tad O’Had.

Lemos, a 5-foot-10, 187-pounder from East Providence, R.I., was a bright spot for the Mavericks last season. The 23-year-old, who had played four years at Providence College, put up solid numbers in his rookie professional season with 31 points on 14 goals and 17 assists in 55 games. Lemos also was one of the Mavericks’ most disciplined players, accumulating just 10 penalty minutes all season.

"Bryan brings a high hockey IQ with great speed, quickness and the ability to play a full 200-foot game," said O’Had, who is also director of hockey operations. "He had an exceptional rookie campaign and we continued to have great conversations this summer. He is a great fit for a high octane group of forwards."

Rookie defensemen Tommy Muck and Luke Bafia have also signed with the Mavericks for the 2020-21 season, along with veteran forward Loren Ulett